Stopping bla attack promotion on social media

There has been a trend in which mostly people living abroad or our padosis are trying to make a hero out of the bla suicide bomber.
Our security agencies are looking in the sleep mode. First of all they should take notice of this and take proper action.

But I remember we here on PDF also used to take stand in this war. When offensive against Taliban started we here made a thread where people posted links of social media pages promoting taliban and pdf members reported them and we succeeded in bringing down many pages.

Why not now? We should take a little time and for our sake for our country's sake act against such trend expose them and promote our counter narrative.

I know people are pissed at neutrals but this is bigger than our differences. We have to protect our homeland now. We can sort out other differences as we go along. But Pakistan comes first. Plz however small it is lets make our contribution.
 

