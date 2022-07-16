‘Stop vulgarity in the name of recreation,’ Bajaur Jirga bans women from visiting tourist spots The assembly of local elders terms the activity as violation of their tribal values

The assembly of local elders terms the activity as violation of their tribal valuesThe local elders in Tehseel Salarzai of Bajaur took this decision in a Jirga where representatives of all tribes were present.They announced that women will not be allowed to travel to any tourist place, even with men.Jirga ruled that it was against their tribal values and traditions that women visit the recreational spots with men and requested the administration to respect their values.The Jirga participants ruled that they could not allow promotion of ‘vulgarity’ in the name of recreation while warning the administration to implement their decision by tomorrow or else they would be compelled to do so on their own.