'Stop vulgarity in the name of recreation,' Bajaur Jirga bans women from visiting tourist spots

The assembly of local elders terms the activity as violation of their tribal values
A grand Jirga held in Bajaur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has decided against the liberty of women to visit the tourist spots with men in the area, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

The local elders in Tehseel Salarzai of Bajaur took this decision in a Jirga where representatives of all tribes were present.

They announced that women will not be allowed to travel to any tourist place, even with men.

Jirga ruled that it was against their tribal values and traditions that women visit the recreational spots with men and requested the administration to respect their values.

The Jirga participants ruled that they could not allow promotion of ‘vulgarity’ in the name of recreation while warning the administration to implement their decision by tomorrow or else they would be compelled to do so on their own.
Jirga ruled that it was against their tribal values and traditions that women visit the recreational spots with men
So women can't visit even with their mahram? Nothing to do with vulgarity, everything to do with their backward mentality. Wonder if any ghairatmand mullah will be stirred to act against this open disregard for the commandments of Islam and Holy Prophet Muhammad (saw). Not holding my breath though...
 
So women can't visit even with their mahram? Nothing to do with vulgarity, everything to do with their backward mentality. Wonder if any ghairatmand mullah will be stirred to act against this open disregard for the commandments of Islam and Holy Prophet Muhammad (saw). Not holding my breath though...
These people are hell-bent on living life through rose tinted glasses, content to keep women underfoot and fantasising about ancient days when cave dwelling troglodytes rode horseback and jurisprudence and human rights were not in existence.

We are in 2022, women can do anything men can do, women working hand in hand with men can lead nations and communities to success.

These dinosaurs are the reason some rural communities are still underdeveloped and disenfranchised.
 

