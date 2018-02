I'm an American, not an Israeli. Had Pakistani/Bangladeshi neighbors as a kid, Pakistani classmates in college, and used to have business-related contact with folks from Pakistan every week or so.Every people, every culture, has its strengths, weaknesses, and taboos. Pakistanis strike me as a mix of greed, hubris, blind faith, and cowardice typical of peoples who lived for centuries under an authoritarian regime. So Pakistanis let militants win because acceding to intolerance seems safest for them personally, have pride in their state's demonstrated strength, have no inherent respect for social goods that get in the way of making a quick buck, and make up their subconsciously-known moral deficiencies in the sense of sanctity gained by collectively bashing those who step out of the state's ideological line. The last is what we're seeing today.Changing such a culture is possible. But I can't think of any examples, modern or ancient, where that didn't mean that culture getting bashed in a war or civil war where both sides suffered casualties.And now's the point where cries ofetc. crop up, yes? So you drop it rather than being accused of being a foreign agent - because, of course, cases like Mashal demonstrate that false accusations are as acceptable to militants as real ones and you want to live, right?- the challenge is open and Pakistanis' failure to resist is evident.The paradox of tolerance is that the tolerant must eventually yield to the rule of the intolerant, or leave, or become intolerant themselves. And in America I'vemet an intolerant Pakistani.