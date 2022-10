Stop the salesman's lies and propaganda

Greece has only 25 PHZ-2000 Howitzers

Greece has only 40 km R-70 unguided MLRS

Greece has no 5th gen Anti-Tank Missile

Greece has no Air refueling Tanker

Greece has 4 R-99 AEWCS

Greece has only 5 Anti-Submarine Warfare Aircrafts

Greece has no strategic transport Aircraft

Turkiye has 10 Airbus A400M strategic transport Aircrafts



Greece has only 23 transport Aircrafts

Greece has 90 SCALP air launched Cruise Missile

Greece has PATRIOT , S300 , TOR AD Systems

Greece has only 28 AH-64 Attack Helicopters

Greece has no Light Aircraft Carrier

Greece has no Corvette

Greece has 13 Frigates armed with 208 SAMs

Greece has no Land based EW Systems

Greece buys 24 Rafales ... nothing else to threat against the Turkish Armed Forces



I don't know why you tolerate and favor the "salesman" so much. He's been the cause of countless flaming wars and he's been banned numerous times,yet he always comes back and does the exact same thing. He keeps posting propaganda and lies about my country and instead of setting him straight,you stop me from replying to threads concerning Greece.Now here's his rant again,that I can't reply to the thread,so I will have to reply here:Greece doesn't have "only 25 PzH-2000" and "70 R-70" (which is RM-70 actually)Greece is close to getting SPIKE and/or JavelinTurkey has OMTAS,however in what number? And Karaok isn't in service yet.Why would we even need it? We're not planning on invading anyone. Besides,we have the islands @Akritas and some others I think,replied to you on this already.Greece has:Greece has enough transport aircraft for defence.Greece has90 SCALP. More were included in the Rafale deal with France.Check again:For the Air ForceFor the Army28 Apache and 60 Kiowa Warrior,don't underestimate them.Where's the Anadolu? Is it in active service?Why would we need an aircraft carrier? We have the islands.Greece might be getting corvettes,but still we have 7 Roussen Class Fast Attack Craft,which a good match for your "stealth" corvettes.Turkish frigate SAM :Yes,we saw KORAL in Al Watiyah24 Rafale F3R84 F-16V3+1 FDI HNAnd probably:SPIKE NLOSUpgrade of Leopard 2A4s to Leopard 2A7205 Lynx40-100 Marder 1A3/A524 F-35By the end of the year,we will have 12 Rafale and some 6 F-16Vs.At the same time,the Turkish Air Force hasn't received a single screw from USA ever since the sanctions.If 24 Rafale were not a threat to the Turkish Armed Forces,then Hulusi Akar wouldn't have been complaining about them non-stop since we got them.And I ask the mods and admins again:Why do you still tolerate the salesman? He has fought with every nationality on the forum,he has been rude to serious and respected members of the forum,he has badmouthed admins,mods and think tanks. He has been banned numerous times,he has an alt account and he is constantly being rude and provoking people with his nationalistic rants. Apart from all that,he has been spamming the same things again and again in threads.Please consider this. Dozens of members complain about him,but he still remains and starts flame wars.