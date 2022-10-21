Stop the salesman's lies and propaganda

I don't know why you tolerate and favor the "salesman" so much. He's been the cause of countless flaming wars and he's been banned numerous times,yet he always comes back and does the exact same thing. He keeps posting propaganda and lies about my country and instead of setting him straight,you stop me from replying to threads concerning Greece.
Greece doesn't have "only 25 PzH-2000" and "70 R-70" (which is RM-70 actually)
Turkey has OMTAS,however in what number? And Karaok isn't in service yet.
Greece has enough transport aircraft for defence.
Check again:
For the Air Force
For the Army
28 Apache and 60 Kiowa Warrior,don't underestimate them.
Where's the Anadolu? Is it in active service?
Why would we need an aircraft carrier? We have the islands.
Greece might be getting corvettes,but still we have 7 Roussen Class Fast Attack Craft,which a good match for your "stealth" corvettes.
24 Rafale F3R
84 F-16V
3+1 FDI HN
And probably:
SPIKE NLOS
Upgrade of Leopard 2A4s to Leopard 2A7
205 Lynx
40-100 Marder 1A3/A5
24 F-35
By the end of the year,we will have 12 Rafale and some 6 F-16Vs.
At the same time,the Turkish Air Force hasn't received a single screw from USA ever since the sanctions.
If 24 Rafale were not a threat to the Turkish Armed Forces,then Hulusi Akar wouldn't have been complaining about them non-stop since we got them.
