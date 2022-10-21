What's new

Stop the salesman's lies and propaganda

I don't know why you tolerate and favor the "salesman" so much. He's been the cause of countless flaming wars and he's been banned numerous times,yet he always comes back and does the exact same thing. He keeps posting propaganda and lies about my country and instead of setting him straight,you stop me from replying to threads concerning Greece.

Now here's his rant again,that I can't reply to the thread,so I will have to reply here:

Greece has only 25 PHZ-2000 Howitzers
Turkiye has its own 350+154 T-155 Howitzers
Click to expand...
Greece has only 40 km R-70 unguided MLRS
Turkiye has its own 40-70-120 km TRLG-122 , TRLG-230 and TRG-300 guided MLRS
Click to expand...


Greece doesn't have "only 25 PzH-2000" and "70 R-70" (which is RM-70 actually)


Screenshot_2022-10-21 List of equipment of the Hellenic Army - Wikipedia.png


Greece has no 5th gen Anti-Tank Missile
Turkiye has its own OMTAS and KARAOK 5th gen Anti-Tank Missil
Click to expand...
Greece is close to getting SPIKE and/or Javelin
Turkey has OMTAS,however in what number? And Karaok isn't in service yet.

Greece has no Air refueling Tanker
Turkiye has 7 Boeing KC-135 Air refueling Tankers
Click to expand...
Why would we even need it? We're not planning on invading anyone. Besides,we have the islands ;)

Greece has 4 R-99 AEWCS
Turkiye has superior 4 Boeing E-7T AEWC
Click to expand...
@Akritas and some others I think,replied to you on this already.

Greece has only 5 Anti-Submarine Warfare Aircrafts
Turkiye has 12 Anti-Submarine Warfare Aircrafts
Click to expand...
Greece has:

Screenshot_2022-10-21 List of active Hellenic Navy ships - Wikipedia.png

Greece has no strategic transport Aircraft
Turkiye has 10 Airbus A400M strategic transport Aircrafts

Greece has only 23 transport Aircrafts
Turkiye has 84 transport Aircrafts
Click to expand...

Greece has enough transport aircraft for defence.

Greece has 90 SCALP air launched Cruise Missile
Turkiye has 400 SOM , SLAM-ER and POPEYE Cruise Missile
Click to expand...
Greece has AT LEAST 90 SCALP. More were included in the Rafale deal with France.

Greece has PATRIOT , S300 , TOR AD Systems
Turkiye has superior S400 , HISAR-0 , SIPER AD Systems
Click to expand...

Check again:

For the Air Force

Screenshot_2020-12-05 Hellenic Air Force - Wikipedia.png


For the Army

Screenshot_2020-09-22 List of equipment of the Hellenic Army - Wikipedia.png


Greece has only 28 AH-64 Attack Helicopters
Turkiye has 83 T-129 and 10 AH-1W Super Cobra Attack Helicopters
Click to expand...

28 Apache and 60 Kiowa Warrior,don't underestimate them.

Greece has no Light Aircraft Carrier
Turkiye has TCG ANADOLU Light Aircraft Carrier
Click to expand...

Where's the Anadolu? Is it in active service?

Why would we need an aircraft carrier? We have the islands.

Greece has no Corvette
Turkiye has 4 ADA class stealth Corvette
Click to expand...

Greece might be getting corvettes,but still we have 7 Roussen Class Fast Attack Craft,which a good match for your "stealth" corvettes.

Roussen class ENG.jpg



Greece has 13 Frigates armed with 208 SAMs
Turkiye has 16 Frigates armed with 672 SAMs
Click to expand...
Turkish frigate SAM :

Screenshot_2021-08-24 Oded Berkowitz on Twitter.png



Greece has no Land based EW Systems
Turkiye has its own KORAL , REDET-II , VURAL , MILKAR-A3 , SANCAK Land based EW Systems
Click to expand...
Yes,we saw KORAL in Al Watiyah


Greece buys 24 Rafales ... nothing else to threat against the Turkish Armed Forces

and 24 Rafales can not win a war ....
Click to expand...

24 Rafale F3R
84 F-16V
3+1 FDI HN

And probably:

SPIKE NLOS
Upgrade of Leopard 2A4s to Leopard 2A7
205 Lynx
40-100 Marder 1A3/A5
24 F-35

By the end of the year,we will have 12 Rafale and some 6 F-16Vs.

At the same time,the Turkish Air Force hasn't received a single screw from USA ever since the sanctions.

If 24 Rafale were not a threat to the Turkish Armed Forces,then Hulusi Akar wouldn't have been complaining about them non-stop since we got them.

And I ask the mods and admins again:


Why do you still tolerate the salesman? He has fought with every nationality on the forum,he has been rude to serious and respected members of the forum,he has badmouthed admins,mods and think tanks. He has been banned numerous times,he has an alt account and he is constantly being rude and provoking people with his nationalistic rants. Apart from all that,he has been spamming the same things again and again in threads.

Please consider this. Dozens of members complain about him,but he still remains and starts flame wars.
 

