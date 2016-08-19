Stop The Division of Punjab

PLM AMERICA Priority

The green in this picture is how much the South Punjab (Saraikistan) will take from Punjab.The movement for a separate south Punjab province has been going on for several decades, and it has become ever more serious and dire. The government has an Anti Punjab policy (following British policy on Punjab) and now non Punjabi people are the rulers of the Punjab government who are actively destroying Punjabi pride, and now our land. They have destroyed Punjab (and Pakistan) for 70 years and they still aren't done. They want to break it, and the key figures in the Punjab government and assembly, all trace their roots to non Punjabi groups and come from influential and tribal families from South Punjab. Surprise? These landowning families have sucked the blood of the common Punjabi and Pakistani in southern Punjab since the British Raj, who gave them those very lands to be their obedient servants. After independence they still kept the land and power and directed our policies as the decades went on. This new South Punjab province is based upon awhich is a false propped up political identity which stemmed in the 60's. Saraiki is no language, rather it is an amalgamation of southern Punjabi dialects like Multani, Dervi, Riasti, etc coupled with a sprinkle of Sindhi and Balochi words. Any Punjabi can understand Saraiki with relative ease. The real Punjabi dialects were forced into a Saraiki identity by the same landowning families who politically pushed for this new province. The only ones who will benefit from a South Punjab are the politicians involved in the process, and the blood sucking dynasties there who will eat the allocated funds for the province. We canlet any division of Punjab happen again, if this break occurs, even the rest ofThis division is illegal and unconstitutional.The three main culprits of the division of Punjab, PM Imran Khan, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, none of whom are Punjabi have announced that the South Punjab Seceratariat will beon, 2020. No Punjabi was asked if they want their motherland broken for a minority. And no Punjabi ever made this decision, the government of Pakistan have no right deciding the fate of our Punjab. This means that on the 15th, the Punjab will have been officiallySpread the awareness of this assault on the peace of Pakistan and stop the breaking of Punjab.World powers are also involved in this, as a ploy to finally dismantle Pakistan. The other provincial movements like Karachi province, brahui province, Hazara province, etc are popping their heads up because if one province can be made...... why can't others? But all political parties are against other province breaks but are united in breaking Punjab. Punjabi's need to wake up, we will be oppressed and humiliated in our own lands if we don't do anything.Here is a petition started by the Punjabi Language Movement America against this division:Sign it, spread it to all your family and friends to sign, and keep spreading.And here is their website:Here is a Youtube video from them:In all of these there is more information on the matter. Rise up and Defend Punjab, the heart of Pakistan.