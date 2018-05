I propose capital punishment for the individual failing to prove his claims: Brig Ranjha

A brigadier is no one to run affairs on his own: ACE head

It seems, that this current rant by Imran khan is another '35 puncture' lie, a new pressure tactic, actually it seems he wants the state institutions to rig elections in favour of him/his party 'PTI', PTI is receiving turncoats of other parties in huge numbers, nowadays, but still i think the defeats in NA-154 and other recent elections has created a panic in the ranks of PTI....having said that, its a very direct allegation by IK towards Brigadier Ranjha, so it must be investigated thoroughly by NAB or a court of Law, and whoever of both (accuser or accused) gets proven false, must get harsh punishment according to Law.Retired Brigadier Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, who was accused of assisting Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in general elections 2013 by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, has brushed aside the allegations altogether.Ranjha, who now serves as head of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Punjab,The official, whom Imran Khan referred to, for helping PML-N,The clarification came on the heels of a scathing allegation hurled by the cricketer-turned-politician that army helped Nawaz Sharif in 2013 elections.What was said during the judicial commission probe in the Supreme Court?” asked Khan and himself replied: It was said that the returning officers in Punjab were surrounded by the army, and inside that security cordon they were casting fake votes.The politician, in an interview to a private television channel, claimed that the candidates were not allowed to witness consolidation process, wondering who had asked the army to surround them like that?Imran Khan and his party have been accusing elements from within army of helping ruling party, however, in the latest interview, Khan named an individual, he believed, were behind the sweeping victory of PML-N.“I don’t know if Sharif was helped by the institution or by individuals, but what I do know is that in Punjab, Brig Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, who was later rewarded with an anti-corruption post, helped them,” asserted the politician.