Stop illegal entry of Rohingyas in Bangladesh:Dhaka urges Delhi at BGB-BSF meet

Published on 12:00 AM, July 18, 2022Photo: CollectedStaff CorrespondentDhaka has requested Delhi to stop the illegal entry of Myanmar nationals into Bangladesh from India.This issue was raised at the director general-level conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) of India, which began in Dhaka yesterday.The development comes following intelligence reports that Rohingyas living in India are sneaking into the country with the help of brokers.Some of them were detained by law enforcers and sent to the transitional camps in Cox's Bazar.Though there is no official record of the numbers of Rohingyas entering so far, this newspaper quoting officials reported in May that some 500 of them may have entered Bangladesh from India over the last month.The new inflow creates an additional burden for the country already hosting nearly one million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.Fruitful discussions were held on preventing the illegal entry of Myanmar nationals into Bangladesh from India at the conference held at BGB headquarters in Pilkhana, said a press release issued by the border guards yesterday.Besides, the killing of Bangladeshi nationals on the border topped the list of issues discussed at the meeting.According to human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), five people were shot dead on the border by BSF from January to June of this year. Besides, four people were wounded while six were abducted during the period.Last year, 16 people were shot dead, one was tortured to death and another died of a heart attack after being chased by the Indian border guards.Meanwhile, nine were injured and three were abducted by BSF during this time, ASK statistics show.Illegal trespass; smuggling of drugs, arms and ammunition and gold; prevention of various border crimes including trafficking of women and children were also discussed at the conference.Also on the agenda were the protection of border riverbanks, exchange of immediate information regarding activities of various armed extremist-terrorist groups; taking joint initiatives to implement the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), the release added.BGB Director General (DG) Major General Shakil Ahmed led a 20-member Bangladesh delegation at the conference which included top BGB officials and representatives from the Prime Minister's Office, and foreign and home ministries.BSF DG Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh led the nine-member Indian delegation