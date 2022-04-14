What's new

Stop hating Nawaz Sharif as many Sufis have even praised Satan for being a monotheist

Eskander

Eskander

Apr 1, 2022
The story recounted by Ahmed al Ghazali, brother of the famous Ghazali by way of Ibn Al-Jawzi, begins in the same way as in the Tawasin of AI-Hallaj ( a book of Mansur Hallaj)

Moses encounters lblis on the mountain road of Sinai and questions him about the reasons for his refusal to bow before Adam. 'Never! I would never bow to a man. O Moses , you proclaimed God's unity, but I am the true monotheist who has never paid attention to another than Him. You said (to God), "Show me!" but you looked toward the mountain. I am more faithful than you in monotheism; He said to me, "Bow to another ! " I did not bow, but you turned to look.' (Al-Ghazali said, 'Whoever does not learn monotheism from Iblis, he is a dualist [zindiq].') And Moses said to him, 'Your outward form has changed from that of the angels to that of the satans.' He replied, 'That state changes and will continue to change. Moses, every time He increases His love for someone other than me, I increase in my love for Him.' He (Moses) asked him, 'Do you remember Him still?' He replied, 'I am the remembered one whom He has remembered: "For upon you is My curse!" Has He not joined "My" and "you" together in this expression of curse?' And he (Al Ghazali) said, 'When Iblis was driven away, he did not diminish his service, nor his love, not his dhikr in the least way.

Source : Abul-Faraj 'Abd Ar-Rahman Ibn AI-Jawzl AI-Qurayshl AI-Baghdadl, Kitab al-
wa'l-mudhakkirin, ed. and tr. Merlin S. Swartz (Beirut: Dar el-machreq, 1971 ), pp.
105 I. 19-106 I. 7 of the Arabic text
 
Satan is all about 'misleading.' Though there are instances where it's recorded that one should not deny the truth even if it comes from Satan.

But comparing Satan with Nawaz Sharif is a little overkill.
 
Eskander do expand on Abrahamic monotheism if you could .

Satan seems to me a bratty attention seeking kid, surrendering on some matters and defying on others, while Abraham pbuh is a living manifestation of submission to The Almighty under all conditions -----.
 
Isn't nawaz not-so-sharrif Satan himself?
 

