Stop demeaning Indian soldiers

Khan vilatey

Feb 11, 2020
I see a lot of my countrymen and women’s demean Indian soldiers. They say they are cowards, afraid and unworthy. This is not true. They are honorable men and women sent on the orders of their country and we belittle our selves when we make fun of them or their religion. It is against our religious and cultural value. I know some Indians say things about our brave soldiers but we should avoid responding to them as it belittles our argument. We should strategically increase the motivation and bravery of our enemies as it will help us plan better and come up with ingenious solutions.

An Indian soldier is as brave , motivated and professional as our soldiers. he Or she is there following orders of their government. Orders they may or may not agree with but this is their duty.

the motivation can be seen in Kargil , despite every thing the Indians charged Pakistani mountain positions. I can only imagine the thinking in ones head when charging up a mountain facing the business end of a Pakistani MG-3 manned by our brave soldiers. They in the initial phases had significant losses but eventually were able to use air power to dislodge our troops. We failed our troops by not engaging our air force to cover them but that is a different matter

The Indian colonel who with his men fought the Chinese was equally as brave. He did not retreat and tried to fight as best as he could and bravely gave his life for his country. He did not run! He was failed by his goverment , he should never have been there but he fulfilled his duty. So belittling this brave man is bellow our teachings.

in conclusion , I humbly request that we consider the Indian solider highly motivated, professional and trained, they will not run or falter. We need to develop tactics to outsmart them and meet our objectives.

We should not make fun of them and their religion. This is against our teachings.

Rafi

Rafi

Jul 23, 2010
I have personally found most of them incompetent, they have had an overwhelming advantage in every war, but besides the thousand miles of hostile land in 71 have been able to do fck all.

Some brave, but most are mostly good at hitting civilians, and 99, NS and Billy boy Clinton got us to withdraw, they didn't take back many positions themselves. Overall shit army.
 
The BrOkEn HeArT

The BrOkEn HeArT

Mar 17, 2015
I have never seen an Indian poster demeaning Pakistan's soldiers here on PDF. On other platform it happens from both sides. But atleast on PDF, Indians shows respect for Pakistani soldiers.

And you talked about Kargil, don't ever forget Indian army gave honor to all "shaheed" Pakistani soldiers who left behind.
 
macnurv

Accha, so may be once they stop raping, plundering, murdering and other atrocities in Kashmir and against its people may be they can be called as honourable till that happens they are all that and more. By the way just following orders is an excuse that didnt held up well at nuremberg trials, nor will it here.
 
The BrOkEn HeArT

The BrOkEn HeArT

Mar 17, 2015
From where you gets these all fake stories?
 
K

Khan vilatey

Feb 11, 2020
With respect we raped and murdered Bengalis

Is humam May Sab nagey Haney.

once we liberate Kashmir we can try them in Pakistani courts or commissions for their injustice till then we should refrain from demean them.

I also do not suggest for a minute we not call out their atrocities but when you demean at mass you lose objectivity. Which results in a biased assessment helping our enemies.
Kv
 
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

May 28, 2018
Please speak for yourself brother. For us who were directly affected by evil Indian army actions in partition and in Kashmir, you cannot expect an ounce of pity from us.

I am aware of whole khandan of Muslims who were erased by Indians in Kashmir and Punjab. If this is not worthy of derision, then what is?
 
M

macnurv

Dec 14, 2009
Sorry but I dont watch Godi media, so stop being confused.


And Bengalis did the same, dont forget how eastern Pakistanis were treated. The extent has been exaggerated by successive Bangladesh governments. Are Kashmiris going around doing the same with India or Bengal had been under occupation for past 70 years? Fail to understand comparison here.

Sorry but merely stating the truth, demeaning them is part of parcel.

Where did you come up with such logic, we should refrain from saying that. Please spare me the pseudo humanism here.

You were talking about fake stories earlier, look in the mirror for that.
 
K

Khan vilatey

Feb 11, 2020
I agree with your assessment but we outsmarted them in a lot of theaters this was because of a better strategy not demeaning them. We can better strategize if we take the inherent superiority bias out.

kv
 
Musings

Musings

May 14, 2020
What a silly thread title.
Killers on innocent children and women
Large suicide rate
Run at the first sight of trouble
Or get taken prisoner

I really find them unprofessional inept and thoroughly embarrassing on the world stage to be called “soldiers”.
 
K

Khan vilatey

Feb 11, 2020
I feel your pain brother and for not a second Am I unaware of the atrocities they committed in Kashmir.

I just think calling them names reduces the argument on our side. I see this as distracting tactic to blunt our point of View
 
K

Khan vilatey

Feb 11, 2020
I share your pain and respect your decision. I personally feel that we blunt our point of view when we call them names. This belittles our argument.

kv
 
