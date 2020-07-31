Stop demeaning Indian soldiers

I see a lot of my countrymen and women’s demean Indian soldiers. They say they are cowards, afraid and unworthy. This is not true. They are honorable men and women sent on the orders of their country and we belittle our selves when we make fun of them or their religion. It is against our religious and cultural value. I know some Indians say things about our brave soldiers but we should avoid responding to them as it belittles our argument. We should strategically increase the motivation and bravery of our enemies as it will help us plan better and come up with ingenious solutions.



An Indian soldier is as brave , motivated and professional as our soldiers. he Or she is there following orders of their government. Orders they may or may not agree with but this is their duty.



the motivation can be seen in Kargil , despite every thing the Indians charged Pakistani mountain positions. I can only imagine the thinking in ones head when charging up a mountain facing the business end of a Pakistani MG-3 manned by our brave soldiers. They in the initial phases had significant losses but eventually were able to use air power to dislodge our troops. We failed our troops by not engaging our air force to cover them but that is a different matter



The Indian colonel who with his men fought the Chinese was equally as brave. He did not retreat and tried to fight as best as he could and bravely gave his life for his country. He did not run! He was failed by his goverment , he should never have been there but he fulfilled his duty. So belittling this brave man is bellow our teachings.



in conclusion , I humbly request that we consider the Indian solider highly motivated, professional and trained, they will not run or falter. We need to develop tactics to outsmart them and meet our objectives.



We should not make fun of them and their religion. This is against our teachings.



kv