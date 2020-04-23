What's new

SToP ClaImINg tO bE aRAbs

Pharoah79

Some Pakistanis claim to have arab blood which is not improbable. Because Pakistan was once fully invaded by Islamic Empire. Now there was a genetic study done on northern Pakistanis of Hazarewal Division of different tribes like Awans, Sayyids...... just have a look at the study before you start acting like Indian hindus who hate even the fact that Pakistan was created. It reminds them of the 1000 year rule of muslims. Some Pakistanis act very similar to them to fit in. This study shows , for tribes like Awans, the DNA haplogroup is quite diverse.
 

lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Bedouins used to come to what is modern day Pakistan just a few hundred years ago to beg and sell arts and crafts. Our elders said “well they are protecting holy sites, so let’s give them money“.

So now all of a sudden, after attaining oil wealth along with enslavement to western corporations, you’ve assumed that we Pakistanis collectively want to be Arabs.


