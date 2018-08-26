/ Register

  Sunday, August 26, 2018

Stop buying Unilever producst

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by شاھین میزایل, Aug 26, 2018 at 1:42 AM.

  Aug 26, 2018 at 1:42 AM #1
    شاھین میزایل

    شاھین میزایل SENIOR MEMBER

    Please stop using all products of Unilever and Walls Ice cream.
    These are companies from Holland / Netherlands and their citizen and politician of Dutch Freedom Party and Parliamentarian Geert Wilders is holding cartoon contest to disrespect or Holy Prophet PBUH. The company does 700 Million USD to a Billion USD business in Pakistan annually.
    Through Unilever the Dutch government earns hundreds of Millions of Dollars and stopping to buy their products will cause enough damage to Netherlands economy to send a strong message.

    The products are

    All Walls Ice creams
    Lux
    Lifebuoy
    Lipton tea
    Brooke Bond tea
    Dove
    Closeup
    Comfort
    Sunsilk
    Supreme tea
    Ponds
    Rin
    Sunlight
    Fair n Lovely
    Domex
    Surf
    Vim
    Rafhan
    Glaxose D
    Toni &Guy
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 1:43 AM #2
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Expel the Ambassador
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 1:46 AM #3
    BATMAN

    BATMAN ELITE MEMBER

    Why?
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 1:48 AM #4
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan FULL MEMBER

    Thanks. We should send a clear message that insulting our religion will get a response from us.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 1:49 AM #5
    BATMAN

    BATMAN ELITE MEMBER

    India burn Quran on multiple occasions and kill Muslims for eating beef!
    Why not we boycott cable TV, bollywood,.... afterall Pakistan society is transforming into a mix of hinduism and Islam?
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 1:50 AM #6
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    No compromise on hurmat of prophet Mohamed may my Family be sacrificed for him.

    Mr. Wilders is not some random citizen but holds positions in the parliament. The government should act on the madina model and cut Off diplomatic ties with Holland
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 1:51 AM #7
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Deen i ilahists should be expelled from the Country too
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 1:52 AM #8
    شاھین میزایل

    شاھین میزایل SENIOR MEMBER

    Dumbo.
    If we are not doing that , we should also not do this.
    Great logic..or the lack of it.
    Post was for Muslims who Love the Holy Prophet PBUH and can sacrifice trivial things like a shampoo and soap or tea and toothpaste to make a point.
    People like you can remain confused, and i can only hope you get well soon.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 1:52 AM #9
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan FULL MEMBER

    Why not boycott both?

    I already boycott Indian products and generally avoid BD products as well. I also boycott Israeli.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 1:53 AM #10
    BATMAN

    BATMAN ELITE MEMBER

    We should value human life and use our energy to serve humanity. While Pakistan is blessed with millions of humans, that will be better service to Islam.
    Islam is not hurt, with insults of ignorant. it is hurt when some one react like animal and identify himself as Muslim.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 1:54 AM #11
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Teach this sissy logic somewhere else
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 1:55 AM #12
    BATMAN

    BATMAN ELITE MEMBER

    In that case count me in. although i don't agree to reacting to the insult thing.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 1:57 AM #13
    شاھین میزایل

    شاھین میزایل SENIOR MEMBER

    What exactly are you harping about?
    It works both ways.
    Insulting someone on purpose is also not Humanity?
    So in response if we stop buying their soaps and tea, ice cream and shampoo, thats as peaceful and dignified response as it gets.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 1:58 AM #14
    BATMAN

    BATMAN ELITE MEMBER

    It's the Islamic logic, If you deviate from it you will lead to confusing millions of Muslims living in west.
    I'm not in favor of reacting to such insults and this will not be the cure.
    If you ignore, that have more chance of insults dying down but if you react, they will keep doing it.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 1:59 AM #15
    BATMAN

    BATMAN ELITE MEMBER

    I'm dumboo... so get lost and stop engaging.
    You continue your way, i'm not bothered.
    I have seen people being killed in Pakistan, in pretext of insults which is totally against Islam.
     
