Stop buying Unilever producst

Please stop using all products of Unilever and Walls Ice cream.

These are companies from Holland / Netherlands and their citizen and politician of Dutch Freedom Party and Parliamentarian Geert Wilders is holding cartoon contest to disrespect or Holy Prophet PBUH. The company does 700 Million USD to a Billion USD business in Pakistan annually.

Through Unilever the Dutch government earns hundreds of Millions of Dollars and stopping to buy their products will cause enough damage to Netherlands economy to send a strong message.



The products are



All Walls Ice creams

Lux

Lifebuoy

Lipton tea

Brooke Bond tea

Dove

Closeup

Comfort

Sunsilk

Supreme tea

Ponds

Rin

Sunlight

Fair n Lovely

Domex

Surf

Vim

Rafhan

Glaxose D

Toni &Guy

