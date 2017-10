The observations came after the court was informed that 180 children had died of malnutrition and related illnesses in tribal areas in the last two months.

The Bench said, “Stop boasting. Have you been able to prevent a single death? If you indeed follow the welfare state model, then you should be able to say that there are no deaths [due to malnutrition].” It also sought to know if the government was aware of food and nutrition supplements being provided to tribal children and to those at anganwadis. “The children in anganwadis are being given masoor dal. Is that enough for their nutrition? You receive funds. Where does that money go? Should the public begin to keep track of such funds?”.

Taking note of the increase in malnutrition-related deaths of children in tribal areas across the State, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday for ‘boasting’ about remedial measures, when it was apparent that none of them have been implemented properlyA Bench comprising Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N.M. Jamdar said notwithstanding how beautiful the State’s roadmap for tribal development is, the fact is that children were still dying of hunger and malnutrition.The court was hearing PILs on the rise in malnutrition deaths and illnesses among those living in Vidarbha’s Melghat region, and other tribal areas. The HC has passed several orders over the last two years, directing the government to ensure tribals get adequate nutrition, healthcare, sanitation, and education facilities.Chief Justice Chellur noted that the State government had done little to implement the orders.