I Think the USMC is probably the easiest to catch of all 4 branch. Marine(s) is very into detail and tradition, as that was a sense of honour (Not saying other don't have that, but the Marines are extremely anal about it)There are some information you simply won't know nor would you find it important if you were not a member of the armed force, but for the people who served, they are like pees and carrots because those are the thing you live by.One thing tho, those who did not serve is easy to catch, those who served but lied about their record is way harder, because when it come down to, they know all the ins and outs but if you want to catch these people, you basically need to dig into people who you know were there, or if you can get his/her 201 file (personnel), A few years ago, I met someone on the America's Army game who claim he was in the same unit with me when I was deployed to Iraq, that guy didn't last 2 minutes of hard grilling. he can't even describe to me what Iraq look like in 2004....And when I call him out online, he just disappeared lol .\./.And this happened a lot....