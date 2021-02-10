What's new

Stocks trade volume rises to Rs1bn after 16 years: Gill

Stocks trade volume rises to Rs1bn after 16 years: Gill
Web Desk On Feb 10, 2021
Stocks Trade Volume

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that the trade volume of the Pakistan stock market increased by over Rs1 billion after 16 years due to the government’s effective policies, ARY News reported.
Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Shahbaz Gill said that the country’s economy was improving day by day under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He maintained that good days are coming.

Read More: SBP releases First Quarterly Report on the State of Pakistan's Economy
Earlier on January 5, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had released its first quarterly report on the state of Pakistan’s economy for the fiscal year 2020-21 that day covering the period July – September 2020.
According to a detailed report issued by the SBP, there were encouraging indications during Q1-FY21 that Pakistan’s economy was regaining its pre-Covid trajectory. The recovery in economic activities was evident across the agriculture, industry, and services sectors.
Importantly, external and fiscal sector indicators also remained favorable, indicating that the emerging recovery was being achieved while keeping macroeconomic stability intact.

Stocks trade volume rises to Rs1bn after 16 years: Gill

Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that the trade volume of the Pakistan stock market increased by over Rs1 billion after 16 years.
Really ? What kind of a shitty claim is this ?

Almost all stock exchanges worth their weight have touched new all time highs but Karachi index is lower than what it was in 2017 !!

charene514 said:
Really ? What kind of a shitty claim is this ?

Almost all stock exchanges worth their weight have touched new all time highs but Karachi index is lower than what it was in 2017 !!

Check the Sensex loss....

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has once again won the title of being the best Asian stock market and has become the fourth best-performing market across the world in 2020 as the government has successfully dealt with Covid-19 challenges and put the economy back on track.02-Sep-2020

PSX becomes Asia's best market

Bourse surges as Imran Khan-led govt successfully tackle challenges posed by Covid-19
