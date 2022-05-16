Stock market crashed, dollar reaches all time high since the new govt came

DG ISPR press conference that refuses to get old...
@Wood @Patriot forever @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @Jungibaaz @Patriot forever @ziaulislam @Zibago @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @HRK @Verve @koolio @RescueRanger @Indus Pakistan
You know well that markets everywhere are tanking and currency in most developing countries are falling due to rising interest rates in West and commodity prices. Unlike many PTI followers here, you are mostly rational in these matters. So why troll PLMN for things that they cannot control? Even the fuel subsidy was put in place by PTI. You should diss the previous administration before you fault Shahbaz for not rolling back this program. Be fairView attachment 844463 View attachment 844464
.. you should critique the post without shooting at the poster based on the nationality flags in profile. In reality, we are all citizens of the internet here.Once again an Indian comes to rescue PMLN.
No need, as I said previously, you are too smart. Did you manage to find my intention from that yet btw?.. you should critique the post without shooting at the poster based on the nationality flags in profile. In reality, we are all citizens of the internet here.
This press conference is aging as well as milk left outside in Karachi's heat.
...I'm not that smartNo need, as I said previously, you are too smart. Did you manage to find my intention from that yet btw?
I'm fairly confident that China will continue to support Pakistan for many reasons. But I'm surprised to read rumors here that Saudis are playing hardball to the Shariff family of all people. Many members here are theorizing that Saudi want to mess with Pakistan in order to taunt the US. This does not sound rational to me. Pakistani economic stability is only a small corner of the US geopolitical priorities. Saudi choosing to accept Yuan based payment from Chinese for oil is certainly a move that will irk US, but not this.It is falling at an unnatural pace because both China (which it agreed in previous government) and Saudi have refused to roll over their deposits under the current regime.
America wants the stooges to fulfill their commitments ( that's why the DG ISI flew to Washington to further the proposed security agreement, the visit of Pakistani delegation to Israel with a state TV anchor and led by close aide of Maryam Nawaz, pacifying hostilities against India) before it will lobby for IMF. Currently these clowns do not have the will to deal with IMF the way previous government was doing ( last tranche was released in Feb this year) . All their bets are IMF will simple grant them easy cash like it did after the first American sponsored NRO (PPP era package right after it came into power and as a result Pakistan was flooded with every asset from CIA to Blackwater ).