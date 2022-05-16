Stock market crashed, dollar reaches all time high since the new govt came

Patriot forever said: It is falling at an unnatural pace because both China (which it agreed in previous government) and Saudi have refused to roll over their deposits under the current regime.



America wants the stooges to fulfill their commitments ( that's why the DG ISI flew to Washington to further the proposed security agreement, the visit of Pakistani delegation to Israel with a state TV anchor and led by close aide of Maryam Nawaz, pacifying hostilities against India) before it will lobby for IMF. Currently these clowns do not have the will to deal with IMF the way previous government was doing ( last tranche was released in Feb this year) . All their bets are IMF will simple grant them easy cash like it did after the first American sponsored NRO (PPP era package right after it came into power and as a result Pakistan was flooded with every asset from CIA to Blackwater ). Click to expand...

I'm fairly confident that China will continue to support Pakistan for many reasons. But I'm surprised to read rumors here that Saudis are playing hardball to the Shariff family of all people. Many members here are theorizing that Saudi want to mess with Pakistan in order to taunt the US. This does not sound rational to me. Pakistani economic stability is only a small corner of the US geopolitical priorities. Saudi choosing to accept Yuan based payment from Chinese for oil is certainly a move that will irk US, but not this.Lets assume that PTI was at the helm right now. Can we rationally be certain that Imran would have secured financial assistance from IMF, Saudi and Chinese by now? Consider the following:a) IMF would not give money if they are not convinced that the state does not have fiscal discipline to pay back what is owed to them. Imran's fuel subsidy will always be a no go for them.b) Chinese have openly expressed admiration for Shahbaz in the past. He has now vowed to double down on CPEC. Shahbaz has even dissolved the CPEC authority that was said to be a thorn for projects. Chinese should be more happy now than they were before.c) Saudi were not too kind to Imran last time when they rolled over loans with onerous conditions. This is to be kept in perspective.