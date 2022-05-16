What's new

Stock market crashed, dollar reaches all time high since the new govt came

Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
17,258
10
27,734
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
A27D5056-CA56-4B38-A651-84C8FD62CAF9.jpeg
480B8174-DF97-4B52-AA6E-F70FC5F9D15C.jpeg

DG ISPR press conference that refuses to get old...
:lol: :lol: :lol:

@Wood @Patriot forever @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @Jungibaaz @Patriot forever @ziaulislam @Zibago @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @HRK @Verve @koolio @RescueRanger @Indus Pakistan
 
Wood

Wood

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
3,533
-10
2,796
Country
India
Location
Canada
Norwegian said:
View attachment 844463 View attachment 844464
DG ISPR press conference that refuses to get old...
:lol: :lol: :lol:

@Wood @Patriot forever @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @Jungibaaz @Patriot forever @ziaulislam @Zibago @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @HRK @Verve @koolio @RescueRanger @Indus Pakistan
Click to expand...
You know well that markets everywhere are tanking and currency in most developing countries are falling due to rising interest rates in West and commodity prices. Unlike many PTI followers here, you are mostly rational in these matters. So why troll PLMN for things that they cannot control? Even the fuel subsidy was put in place by PTI. You should diss the previous administration before you fault Shahbaz for not rolling back this program. Be fair :pop:
 
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,992
1
5,216
Country
Pakistan
Location
Egypt
Wood said:
You know well that markets everywhere are tanking and currency in most developing countries are falling due to rising interest rates in West and commodity prices. Unlike many PTI followers here, you are mostly rational in these matters. So why troll PLMN for things that they cannot control? Even the fuel subsidy was put in place by PTI. You should diss the previous administration before you fault Shahbaz for not rolling back this program. Be fair :pop:
Click to expand...
Once again an Indian comes to rescue PMLN.
 
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,992
1
5,216
Country
Pakistan
Location
Egypt
Wood said:
.. you should critique the post without shooting at the poster based on the nationality flags in profile. In reality, we are all citizens of the internet here. :D
Click to expand...
No need, as I said previously, you are too smart. Did you manage to find my intention from that yet btw?
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
14,253
5
20,613
Wood said:
You know well that markets everywhere are tanking and currency in most developing countries are falling due to rising interest rates in West and commodity prices. Unlike many PTI followers here, you are mostly rational in these matters. So why troll PLMN for things that they cannot control? Even the fuel subsidy was put in place by PTI. You should diss the previous administration before you fault Shahbaz for not rolling back this program. Be fair :pop:
Click to expand...

Are you Indian?
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
3,335
5
7,241
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wood said:
.. you should critique the post without shooting at the poster based on the nationality flags in profile. In reality, we are all citizens of the internet here. :D
Click to expand...

It is falling at an unnatural pace because both China (which it agreed in previous government) and Saudi have refused to roll over their deposits under the current regime.

America wants the stooges to fulfill their commitments ( that's why the DG ISI flew to Washington to further the proposed security agreement, the visit of Pakistani delegation to Israel with a state TV anchor and led by close aide of Maryam Nawaz, pacifying hostilities against India) before it will lobby for IMF. Currently these clowns do not have the will to deal with IMF the way previous government was doing ( last tranche was released in Feb this year) . All their bets are IMF will simple grant them easy cash like it did after the first American sponsored NRO (PPP era package right after it came into power and as a result Pakistan was flooded with every asset from CIA to Blackwater ).
 
Wood

Wood

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
3,533
-10
2,796
Country
India
Location
Canada
Patriot forever said:
It is falling at an unnatural pace because both China (which it agreed in previous government) and Saudi have refused to roll over their deposits under the current regime.

America wants the stooges to fulfill their commitments ( that's why the DG ISI flew to Washington to further the proposed security agreement, the visit of Pakistani delegation to Israel with a state TV anchor and led by close aide of Maryam Nawaz, pacifying hostilities against India) before it will lobby for IMF. Currently these clowns do not have the will to deal with IMF the way previous government was doing ( last tranche was released in Feb this year) . All their bets are IMF will simple grant them easy cash like it did after the first American sponsored NRO (PPP era package right after it came into power and as a result Pakistan was flooded with every asset from CIA to Blackwater ).
Click to expand...
I'm fairly confident that China will continue to support Pakistan for many reasons. But I'm surprised to read rumors here that Saudis are playing hardball to the Shariff family of all people. Many members here are theorizing that Saudi want to mess with Pakistan in order to taunt the US. This does not sound rational to me. Pakistani economic stability is only a small corner of the US geopolitical priorities. Saudi choosing to accept Yuan based payment from Chinese for oil is certainly a move that will irk US, but not this.

Lets assume that PTI was at the helm right now. Can we rationally be certain that Imran would have secured financial assistance from IMF, Saudi and Chinese by now? Consider the following:

a) IMF would not give money if they are not convinced that the state does not have fiscal discipline to pay back what is owed to them. Imran's fuel subsidy will always be a no go for them.

b) Chinese have openly expressed admiration for Shahbaz in the past. He has now vowed to double down on CPEC. Shahbaz has even dissolved the CPEC authority that was said to be a thorn for projects. Chinese should be more happy now than they were before.

c) Saudi were not too kind to Imran last time when they rolled over loans with onerous conditions. This is to be kept in perspective.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Very happy for Raza Baqir that he has been removed, a professional like him has no place in Darnomics: Fawad Chaudhry
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
Longhorn
L
Norwegian
Why establishment is not helping PDM govt? Najam Sethi crying again...
2 3
Replies
34
Views
525
ghazi52
ghazi52
Norwegian
What is the formula of real effective exchange rate? Ishaq Dar asks anchor
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
1K
Norwegian
Norwegian
Norwegian
Reducing electricity price will fuel inflation: former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gone mad
Replies
11
Views
574
SaadH
S
Norwegian
10 billion dollars increase in foreign remittances in 4 years. Good job overseas Pakistanis!
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
Shahzad hanif
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom