STM500 submarine

First building STM 500 will be starting in 2022, the project will be delivered to the navy after 72 months. A AIP submarine, this will be a game changer in the Agean sea, all that glorious ships will be in great danger. The latest REIS class is going on time frame, ther is no ambargo only delay because of covid.specificationssubmerged 550 tonlength 45 metersrange is with AIP 4500 milesI think ther will be at least 4 pieces of the subs delivered untill 2030, after that our MILDEN 3000 ton sub project will begin.