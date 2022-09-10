STM-500 for the Pakistan navy

There is a misunderstanding caused by the tonnage of this submarine.



4000nm/30 days cruise without replenishment, quieter than a nuclear submarine with AIP option and optical communication systems, diving depth 250+ meters, long range guided missiles and heavy torpedo capability. SDV integrated design. Also We need to discuss the innovations that Havelsan will bring on the basis of subsystems in a completely separate thread. This ship is designed as a completely state-of-art system. The only drawback of the ship may be related to its sonar suites due to its length and power, but the design purpose of thise submarine is more on special operations and infiltration operations against enemy shores and supply lines.