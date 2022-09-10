What's new

STM-500 for the Pakistan navy

Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 23, 2012
6,901
-3
7,977
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands

According to Ibrahim Sunnetci they are redesigning the submarine for the needs of Pakistan navy at the moment. So it looks like first foreigner customer will be Pakistan navy after. First delivery will be Turkish navy.


I thin later or maybe this year ther will be a announcement about the project.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,697
-9
14,486
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
This is one of the most unreliable platforms of Turkish origin which due to the lack of funds won't be finished till 2026.

Maybe Pakistan becomes the chosen one to fill the financial gap?
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
6,511
0
11,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Muhammed45 said:
This is one of the most unreliable platforms of Turkish origin which due to the lack of funds won't be finished till 2026.

Maybe Pakistan becomes the chosen one to fill the financial gap?
Click to expand...

We are inducting 8 Chinese subs; if we choose another platform, it'll be almost a decade from now, and if there are funds. If this submarine is importing engines from Europe or US, then consider this a non-starter.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
14,680
18
39,002
Country
United States
Location
United States
I am pretty sure Pak will ultimately get the TOT to build them in house in good numbers. With 4 heavy Turkish made torpedoes or 4 1k km range Pak made cruise missiles they will be loitering near the coasts of Gujrat or Bombay or Madras with a low noise level for 30 days without coming out to the surface. Not to mention all the secret decoys, electronics etc....

IN will have to worry a lot about the swarms of these low cost Pak mini subs in their waters....
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
6,281
26
15,538
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
defence.pk

PN mini-submarine fleet

I have been operating in the maritime sector in Turkey and I have a close relationship with many shipyards. STM is not a shipyard as you claim, and all my writings are about that. I know closely the many falses and shortcomings in Turkey's maritime industry sectors and if anyone wants i can...
defence.pk

Since 2016-17, STM has been collaborating with the Pakistan Navy on the renewal of SDVs and also midget submarine studies. We can say that the Pakistani navy also indirectly contributed to the design of the model you see above, which its trial production started this year.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
14,680
18
39,002
Country
United States
Location
United States
PakFactor said:
We are inducting 8 Chinese subs; if we choose another platform, it'll be almost a decade from now, and if there are funds. If this submarine is importing engines from Europe or US, then consider this a non-starter.
Click to expand...
I am pretty sure the engine issue bothers the Turkish side too. So, they hopefully have chalked it out. Turkey is working on naval engines of all sorts....
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
6,511
0
11,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
I am pretty sure the engine issue bothers the Turkish side too. So, they hopefully have chalked it out. Turkey is working on naval engines of all sorts....
Click to expand...

I don't know why they don't want a joint venture with the Chinese; you can take an off-the-shelf solution and tweak it. But, at the same time, the TOT of it can give a jump start for an updated model for the future during the overhaul phase.
 
Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 23, 2012
6,901
-3
7,977
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
PakFactor said:
I don't know why they don't want a joint venture with the Chinese; you can take an off-the-shelf solution and tweak it. But, at the same time, the TOT of it can give a jump start for an updated model for the future during the overhaul phase.
Click to expand...

STM-500 Submarine is made for shallow waters, the project with China is big submarine 2800 ton 76 meters long.

Muhammed45 said:
This is one of the most unreliable platforms of Turkish origin which due to the lack of funds won't be finished till 2026.

Maybe Pakistan becomes the chosen one to fill the financial gap?
Click to expand...


Lack of funds? Come with source.
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
6,281
26
15,538
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
There is a misunderstanding caused by the tonnage of this submarine.

4000nm/30 days cruise without replenishment, quieter than a nuclear submarine with AIP option and optical communication systems, diving depth 250+ meters, long range guided missiles and heavy torpedo capability. SDV integrated design. Also We need to discuss the innovations that Havelsan will bring on the basis of subsystems in a completely separate thread. This ship is designed as a completely state-of-art system. The only drawback of the ship may be related to its sonar suites due to its length and power, but the design purpose of thise submarine is more on special operations and infiltration operations against enemy shores and supply lines.
 
imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,505
0
3,229
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
I am pretty sure Pak will ultimately get the TOT to build them in house in good numbers. With 4 heavy Turkish made torpedoes or 4 1k km range Pak made cruise missiles they will be loitering near the coasts of Gujrat or Bombay or Madras with a low noise level for 30 days without coming out to the surface. Not to mention all the secret decoys, electronics etc....

IN will have to worry a lot about the swarms of these low cost Pak mini subs in their waters....
Click to expand...
Endurance is 30 days, that is numberof days it can operate without fresh supplies. Underwater would be less .
AIP plant for a small shallow water sub has to be very efficient because of limited space availability.
Which AIP type STM 500 shall use?
Li-ION shall be good, I have no idea improvements in this tech, as Li-Ion cells also use lots of space.
Also there are many AIP technologies, I am basically EE so my knowhow in fuel cells, and AIP plants etc is also limited :)
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,355
87
62,812
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PakFactor said:
We are inducting 8 Chinese subs; if we choose another platform, it'll be almost a decade from now, and if there are funds. If this submarine is importing engines from Europe or US, then consider this a non-starter.
Click to expand...
They won't be redesigning the ship until they are fully assured that Pakistan is the customer.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

L
Aselsan’s Zargana To Protect Pakistan’s Agosta 90B Submarines Against Torpedoes
Replies
6
Views
2K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
K Shehzad
  • Article
Indian Kalwari: Strong Rebuttal by Pakistan Navy
2 3
Replies
33
Views
3K
MastanKhan
MastanKhan
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan signs the deal for two more Damen Class OPV.
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
4K
Catalystic
Catalystic
Primus
F22P Zulfiqar: Debunking Propaganda
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
78
Views
5K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
Zarvan
STM unveils diesel eletric attack submarine STM500 at ADEX
Replies
1
Views
172
[TR]AHMET
[TR]AHMET

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom