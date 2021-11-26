Still the King, the U.S. Dollar Throws Shade at Currency Weaklings

The premise that the dollar is the world’s safe haven is a constant in this ever-changing world. It’s certainly proving true this year. The U.S. Dollar Index, known as the DXY and measuring the dollar’s value against the world’s major currencies, is at its highest since July 2020 and looks poised to surge even more, fueled by eyewateringly high U.S. inflation and a resurgent economy. Both increase pressure on the Federal Reserve to bring forward interest-rate hikes, in turn raising the relative attractiveness of the dollar.The currency market rule of thumb with a stronger greenback is that it hurts economies — particularly in fragile emerging markets — that are reliant on commodity imports priced in dollars. The flipside of this is that commodity and hydrocarbon-exporting economies receive a foreign exchange boost. But big exporting powerhouses such as the European Union and Japan also benefit when their currencies are relatively cheaper to the dollar. The European Central Bank is certainly not protesting the slow, steady weakness of the euro as it tries to recover from the pandemic.It’s a little more complex for the U.S. economy: Despite a huge embedded trade deficit, the economic impact is somewhat offset by the dollar being the world’s reserve currency. The Fed avoids giving any views on the value of the dollar when setting interest rate policy. But its unwavering dovishness on keeping policy rates near zero and still buying tens of billions of bonds each month looks to be increasingly tough to justify. Further strong labor market reports could tip the balance.Nothing in life is simple. So the Fed has to steer the narrow course between not leaving low rates too late and then having to overdo hikes to quash the inflation beast — or indeed withdrawing stimulus too sharply and causing a repeat of the 2013 or 2018 taper tantrums. Former New York Fed president Bill Dudley believes the Fed has left it too late and is between a rock and a hard place but the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 1.6% shows the bond market is still a believer in the central bank’s skillsets.The recent consumer price index increase of 6.2% is a clear-and-present danger: If this miles-above-target inflation persists, it will only hasten the Federal Open Market Committee’s timing in bringing its QE taper to a swifter conclusion. A stronger-than-expected October non-farm payroll release just lends weight to the premise that the economy is recovering faster from the pandemic, fueled by yet more multi-trillion dollar fiscal stimulus programs and a Fed balance sheet fast approaching $9 trillion. It’s not hard to conclude this may well bring forward the first rate hike.Higher yields will make the dollar more attractive. Increased global uncertainty just speeds it up. U.S. growth doesn’t have to be the best in the world, just among the best. Its size alone will carry the dollar along nicely.This does not mean the dollar is cheap. It can be frustrating watching expensive things just get richer. But improving economic conditions and yet more fiscal stimulus in the U.S. mean there are further reasons to eschew the paltry yields available in Europe and Japan for the bright lights stateside.No examination of the dollar is complete without reference to China. The yuan has strengthened steadily versus the dollar over the past 18 months. Chinese exports have risen impressively but the overall economic picture is of weakening growth. So be under no illusion that yuan strength is anything other than a carefully controlled affair. Beijing is focused on the dual task of boosting domestic consumer demand while limiting the damage from a credit explosion in its out-of-control real estate market. A strong yuan also has the benefit of lessening the impact of higher commodity prices onto its producers as well as reducing the cost of stockpiling basic resources.To mitigate some of the impact of outrunning the stronger dollar, China has been steadily reducing the greenback’s share in the weighted currency basket that it uses to set the yuan’s daily reference rate. Furthermore it has been allowing substantially more foreign capital to invest in its domestic equity and bond markets. Overseas investors hold 2.3 trillion yuan ($360 billion) of Chinese government bonds attracted by substantially higher yields.For stock market funds, it is a chance to gain wider exposure to the second-largest economy. But, at some point, the Chinese authorities will decide that propping up its currency has served its purpose and allow the yuan to naturally weaken — adding another medium-term reason to own the dollar. A currency with capital controls is strictly for the brave.There still really isn’t much to beat the dollar’s current appeal with the S&P 500 powering to yet more record highs. A boom economy, the FOMO-driven stock market and the prospect of rate hikes not so far away makes the U.S. currency a pretty comfortable place to sit it out the many troubles around the world. It helps also that the Fed is no longer supporting the global economy by flooding the world with dollars as it did at the height of the pandemic. For now it’s the no-brainer trade, at least until the next U.S.-led downturn or some Fed mistake.