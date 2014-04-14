Steyr-Mannlicher STM-556 / Rheinmetall-Steyr RS-556 assault rifle (Austria)

Steyr-Mannlicher STM-556 / Rheinmetall-Steyr RS-556 assault rifle
Steyr-Mannlicher STM-556 / Rheinmetall-Steyr RS-556 assault rifle with two quick-detachable barrels
Caliber
5.56x45 NATO
Action
Gas operated
Length, mm
860-960
Barrel length, mm
406
Weight, kg
3.7
Rate of fire, rounds/minute
600-800
Magazine capacity, rounds
30
STM-556 assault rifle was first introduced in 2012 by famous Austrian gun making company Steyr-Mannlicher. In 2016 it was announced that this rifle will be entered into Bundeswehr (German army) contest to replace HK G36 rifles now in service. To participate in this contest, Steyr-Mannlicher teamed with another famous military contractor, German-based Rheinmetall company, and their entry is designated RS-556 (as Rheinmetall-Steyr).
The STM-556 / RS-556 rifle represents an attempt to merge now-ubiquitous US M4 carbine ergonomics and layout with certain advanced features, borrowed from famous Steyr AUG-77 assault rifle.
Steyr-Mannlicher STM-556 / Rheinmetall-Steyr RS-556 assault rifle is based on US M4 carbine, using same basic layout with two-part receiver, made from aluminum alloy and connected by two cross-pins. All controls are also similar to M4,except that they are made fully ambidextrous. Key differences between STM-556 and standard M4 carbine lay in the gas system and barrel-receiver interface. The barrel on STM-556 is quick-detachable, with replacement system based on the proven Steyr AUG. Change of the barrel requires no tools and no disassembly, and takes less than a minute. The gas system is also based on the Steyr AUG, with manual gas regulator and short-stroke gas piston.
