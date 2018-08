Steve Jobs' last words

"I reached the pinnacle of success in the business world. In others’ eyes my life is an epitome of success.



However, aside from work, I have little joy. In the end, wealth is only a fact of life that I am accustomed to.



At this moment, lying on the sick bed and recalling my whole life, I realize that all the recognition and



wealth that I took so much pride in, have paled and become meaningless in the face of impending death.



You can employ someone to drive the car for you, make money for you but you cannot have someone to bear the sickness for you.



Material things lost can be found. But there is one thing that can never be found when it is lost – "Life".



When a person goes into the operating room, he will realize that there is one book that he has yet to finish reading – "Book of Healthy Life".

