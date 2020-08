PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Steve Bannon on fugitive Chinese billionaire's 150-foot superyacht hours before he was arrested with military plane overhead: Donald Trump's aide is charged with crowd-funded border wall scam - and president says arrest is 'SAD'

Steve Bannon, once Donald Trump's most trusted aide, is arrested on a 150-foot yacht off the Connecticut coast and is due in court accused of being part of massive fraud scheme

He is alleged to have ripped off the We Build The Wall scheme which planned to build a crowd-sourced border wall

They raised money claiming the idea was 'Trump approved' and took in $20 million on GoFundMe before being kicked off the platform, then $5m more

'Non-profit' told hundreds of thousands of donors the people behind it were volunteers but secretly were being paid, feds say

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York say he helped run scheme which funneled donations to its co-founders

Some of the cash has built sections of wall - and Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle took part in a fundraiser; first son now claims he too was 'deceived'

Bannon received $1 million and kept hundreds of thousands for his personal expenses

Yacht, the Lady May, belongs to dissident Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui and Bannon broadcast a podcast interview from it Wednesday - with Kolfage

Massive amounts of cash went to Brian Kolfage, the triple amputee co-founder who prosecutors say spent it on his lavish lifestyle

Kolfage used the money he received on home renovations, boat payments, an SUV, a golf cart, jewelry, cosmetic surgery, tax and credit card debt

His wife Ashley, 34, received cash too and posted on instagram about their lifestyle and said Thursday that Kolfage, 38, was on his way back home

All four indicted men face one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

House before his arrest: Steve Bannon, wearing his distinctive two shirts, was on deck checking his phone hours before federal agents, with a C-130 plane overhead, arrested him

Luxury: The Cayman Islands-registered Lady May where Steve Bannon was seized

Together on the yacht: This is Steven Bannon on the Lady May with its owner Guo Wengui, a fugitive Chinese billionaire who has declared his own new government of China. The 150ft vessel was off Connecticut when he was taken into custody

Live from the yacht - before the feds arrived: Steve Bannon took part in his 'war room' podcast from the Lady May on Wednesday. He was in federal custody and on his way to court the following morning

Seized: This is the Lady May off the Connecticut coast Thursday after the arrest of Steve Bannon

'Sad.' Donald Trump, who met Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at the White House, tried to distance himself both from Bannon - saying he had not dealt with him for a long time - and the wall scheme, despite its ties to his family and inner circle

Where it is: The Lady May is position just off Westport, CT, where it was boarded by federal agents who removed Steve Bannon

How it was marketed: This was the GoFundMe originally set up to 'privately fund' a border wall

Husband and wife scam: Prosecutors say Brian Kolfage funneled cash to himself to pay for boat payments, cosmetic surgery and tax and credit card debt, with his wife Ashley, 34, getting cash which was concealed too. She is not indicted

Trump world star: Donald Trump Jr. visited a section of the wall built by Brian Kolfage's scheme in New Mexico in July 2019