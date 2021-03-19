Steps taken to make Bangladesh high-income country by 2041: Finance Minister AHM Kamal

Steps taken to make Bangladesh high-income country by 2041: AHM Kamal The government has adopted extensive measures to transform the country into a high-income one by 2041, says Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. "The Government has adopted vision-2041 and associated the 2nd perspective plan 2021-2041 to become an upper middle-income country (UMIC) by 2031 and...

TBS Report18 March, 2021, 10:15 pmLast modified: 18 March, 2021, 10:26 pmFinance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal Photo: CollectedFinance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal Photo: CollectedThe government has adopted extensive measures to transform the country into a high-income one by 2041, says Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal."The Government has adopted vision-2041 and associated the 2nd perspective plan 2021-2041 to become an upper middle-income country (UMIC) by 2031 and eventually, a high-income country (HIC) by 2041," he said while addressing a webinar on Thursday.Marking the birth centenary of Bagabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of Finance organised the webinar, styled "LDC Graduation: A Leap Towards the Father of the Nation's Vision of Sonar Bangla.The finance minister was speaking the programme as the chief guest. Dr Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs adviser to the prime minister, presented keynote paper on the occassion, said a press release.The underlying message of both the key note speaker and the chief guest was that the father of the nation had immense love for his country and always wanted to make Bangladesh into Sonar Bangla.Bangladesh has continued the great leader's path towards development and is now in a position to become a middle-income country.It all started with Bangabandhu's visionary leadership and his insistence on social inclusion that continues to guide the government of Bangladesh today towards achieving its ambitions and goals.In achieving the goals Bangabandhu realized that developing partnership with other countries could help building the new Nation as well as to brighten the image of the country on the global stage and strengthen his foreign policy goals which is based on friendship to all.Bangabandhu's perception of economic policies and its importance in nation building has been admirably carried forward by his daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.With the prudent leadership of the premier, following the teachings of the father of the nation, Bangladesh is on its way to fulfilling his dream of a Sonar Bangla.Abdur Rouf Talukder, senior secretary to the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance, Dr Shamsul Alam, senior secretary to General Economics Division of Planning Commission, Mia Seppo, United Nations resident coordinator in Bangladesh and Manmohan Parkash, country director of Bangladesh resident Mission, Asian Development Bank (ADB) were present as the panel discussants in the Webinar.Diplomats from foreign missions in Bangladesh, development partners and ERD officials attended the event.Fatima Yasmin, secretary of ERD of Ministry of Finance welcomed the participants to the webinar, and Dr Nahid Rashid, additional secretary and UN Wing chief of ERD delivered the vote of thanks.