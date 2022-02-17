What's new

Stephanie matto ' i made $100,000 selling my Farts in a Jar' her biggest clients were Indians

Ra's al Ghul

Ra's al Ghul

FULL MEMBER
Oct 7, 2016
257
0
247
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
TV Star Hospitalised After Trying To Fart Too Much

An American reality TV star has given up on her career of selling farts in a jar after being rushed to the hospital. Stephanie Matto recently revealed in a TikTok video that she had an unusual side hustle - she would bottle up her farts and sell them for as much as $1,000 a jar. The demand for her pungent product was so high that Ms Matto was selling 50 jars a week at one point, reports Metro News.
Click to expand...

https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/stepha...elling-farts-after-heart-attack-scare-2691855

@ 7:30 to 8:30 , Heres her claim about Indians


:sarcastic:
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
5,309
3
9,630
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Maarkhoor
Former American reality TV star and Youtuber Stephanie Matto gives up career of selling her farts after getting hospitalised
Replies
4
Views
279
Goritoes
Goritoes
khansaheeb
How the world's biggest slum stopped the virus
Replies
0
Views
541
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Pakistani Fighter
Rape Survivor Set On Fire On Way To Court In UP's Unnao
Replies
1
Views
665
maximuswarrior
maximuswarrior
S
Vaccine Unproven? No Problem in China, Where People Scramble for Shots
Replies
0
Views
215
Suriya
S
shanlung
How I got into Chinese, and read Chinese, and enjoyed it when I was 65 years old about 5 years ago
Replies
1
Views
1K
shanlung
shanlung

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom