Stephanie matto ' i made $100,000 selling my Farts in a Jar' her biggest clients were Indians

An American reality TV star has given up on her career of selling farts in a jar after being rushed to the hospital. Stephanie Matto recently revealed in a TikTok video that she had an unusual side hustle - she would bottle up her farts and sell them for as much as $1,000 a jar. The demand for her pungent product was so high that Ms Matto was selling 50 jars a week at one point, reports Metro News.