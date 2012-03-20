What's new

Step aside Russians. Chinese show you how to make RPG.

denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
6,279
1
10,676
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
Tai Hai Chen said:
Click to expand...
What a stupid post.

Really. You are really now a spammer of nth class.

What do you know of RPG? Have you used one? or let me ask you ... been lobbied one? Ask me.

Keep your kak posts to yourself. Come and post something meanful.

Get a flipping chinese vaccum tubes made properly to soviet standards and then come and post.
 
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
3,195
-2
5,222
Country
China
Location
United States
Tai Hai Chen said:
Click to expand...
I’m 100% sure you are Indian trying to instigate friction of some sort. Your name is absurd and means nothing in Chinese, it sounds like something that a non Chinese would make up to pass for Chinese. Your viewpoints contradict one another but you consistently try to play up tensions between China and Russia while sometimes slipping and spilling out some anti Chinese rhetoric.
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
6,279
1
10,676
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
tower9 said:
I’m 100% sure you are Indian trying to instigate friction of some sort. Your name is absurd and means nothing in Chinese, it sounds like something that a non Chinese would make up to pass for Chinese. Your viewpoints contradict one another but you consistently try to play up tensions between China and Russia while sometimes slipping and spilling out some anti Chinese rhetoric.
Click to expand...
he is sick mentally. he needs to be taken off this forum for his own safety.
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
4,805
-4
7,579
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
denel said:
he is sick mentally. he needs to be taken off this forum for his own safety.
Click to expand...
He doesn't know most of the Chinese military tech is simply derived from the Russian military tech. Some of them are just exact copies for instance their military jets,missile carrying vehicles ,rifles and the very RPG he is bragging about.
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
6,279
1
10,676
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
SecularNationalist said:
He doesn't know most of the Chinese military tech is simply derived from the Russian military tech. Some of them are just exact copies for instance their military jets,missile carrying vehicles ,rifles and the very RPG he is bragging about.
Click to expand...
correct. he is totally clueless; posting for the sake of posting; arguing without any basis.

the chinese cannot even get chrome plating right on the AK copies.

Just look at their crap copies of NZ75 - so poorly machined; it is a shame to put it besides my old CZ75
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom