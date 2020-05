Stem cell treatment in the UAE sees ‘favorable’ outcomes for coronavirus patients

A new treatment that helps relieve coronavirus symptoms could be brought to market in three months’ time if further trials go well, according to Dr. Fatima al-Kaabi of the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in the UAE.

To date, there are no known vaccines or specific antiviral medicines against Covid-19.

U.S. health officials say developing a vaccine will take at least 12 to 18 months.