Stellantis says it is evaluating Tesla's charging standard

Automaker Stellantis said on Tuesday that it continues to evaluate Tesla's charging standard after Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co said they were adopting it.
BERKELEY, California, June 13 (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis (STLAM.MI) said on Tuesday that it continues to evaluate Tesla's charging standard after Ford Motor Co (F.N)and General Motors Co (GM.N) said they were adopting it.

"At this time, we continue to evaluate the NACS standard and look forward to discussing more in the future," Stellantis said in a statement to Reuters, referring to Tesla's charging design, the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

"Our focus is to provide the customer the best charging experience possible. Our Free2Move Charge brand will offer seamless, simple solutions whether at home or on-the-go through partnerships with charging providers," it said.
 

