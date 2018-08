Steelmakers flexing muscles

Large projects, housing sector boost demand

Market leader Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills (BSRM) and other top firms such as Anwar Ispat, AKS, GPH, KSRM and Bashundhara Steel have expanded their capacity in recent years.

PHP Family, a Chittagong-based business group, which has invested Tk 1,500 crore for a new unit in Feni, plans to invest about Tk 31,600 crore in the next five years to seven years to set up an integrated steel plant on 500 acres of land in the Mirsarai Economic Zone.

In 1972, local millers used to produce a meagre 47,000 tonnes of steel. The figure rose to 55 lakh tonnes in 2017 and is expected to hit 70 lakh tonnes this year.

The demand has been growing at more than 15 percent annually for the last few years, said Md Ashrafuzzaman, director for marketing and sales of GPH Ispat.

“We predict the growth will reach 20 percent next year,” he said.

There are some 400 big, medium- and small-sized steel mills in the country with a combined production capacity of 80 lakh tonnes. Of them, the top 10 companies hold more than 50 percent stakes.