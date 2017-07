Steel sector has huge growth potential

Experts say at a summit in the port city

Bangladesh currently consumes around 8 million tonnes of steel a year, which would reach 18 million tonnes by 2030 if the port's existing problems like the lack of infrastructure, power crisis and tariff barriers are addressed soon, they said.

He forecasted that Bangladesh's steel market would be able to produce up to 18 million tonnes of steel a year within a decade as the country now generates very good engineers and what they need is training on handling of mega steel plants.





BSRM is the largest group in Bangladesh's steel sector that produced 1.2 million tonnes of finished goods last year.