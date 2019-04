Steel industry booming on mega projects

A decade ago consumption of steel, which includes mild steel rod, prefabricated steel and corrugated iron sheet, was 1.6 million tonnes and last year it stood at about 7.5 million tonnes, according to industry players.

Government projects account for 35 percent to 40 percent of the total steel consumed in Bangladesh, up from 15 percent a decade ago. And last year seven mega projects picked up steam, according to the report.

“Rapid urbanisation along with faster economic development is also contributing to the growth,” Sengupta said, adding that BSRM’s growth was 12 percent last year in terms of sales.

Today, steel is almost a Tk 50,000 crore industry, according to sector people.

“So much that the Rooppur nuclear power plant and Padma bridge are being constructed solely with steel manufactured locally,” he said, adding that steel products are also being exported.

There are about 40 active manufacturers, who altogether have the capacity to manufacture nine million tonnes a year. Of them, Abul Khair Steel, BSRM and KSRM meet more than half the demand.

Currently, the per capita consumption in Bangladesh is 45kg whereas the global average is 208kg. In India, the average is 65.2kg and in Pakistan 42kg.



Per capita steel consumption is much higher in developed countries—400 kg in South Korea, 600 kg in the USA and 1,000 kg in Japan.