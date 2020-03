Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has recorded a message for all Indian expats living in Dubai, urging them to stay at home and refrain from going out, as part of the UAE's measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus."I ask all residents of Dubai, with all my heart, please stay in your homes... Don't worry, the only sacrifice you're making is to stay in your homes," he said in a video message issued by the Dubai Media Office on Friday.