Pakistan’s ISI Was Planning 26/11-Like Attack, Drones Dropped Weapons, Grenades in Punjab: Report



The drones used for this task were fitted with high-end technology and GPS. They carried out at least eight 'sorties' in September before dropping the weapons to the designated place, Punjab Police officials said.

