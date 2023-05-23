Staunch Critic Hasan Nisaar All Praise for PMLN Leader Rana Sanaullahs Bravery

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pmln faced a brutal crackdown during the Musharaf regime with many leaders imprisoned in solitary confinements and tortured/violated in front of their families. To name a few they were Pervaiz Rashid, Javaid Hashmi, Rana Sana etc but they all stood their ground.
