Statutory warning: Like cigarettes, the Indian media is injurious to your health

If this hate mongering content were not bad enough, a Congress party spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi suffered a heart attack minutes after he was called a “traitor” by BJP party spokesman Sambit Patra last week in a “show”. His broken young wife sobbed post the funeral and said Tyagi’s last words were: “In logo nei mujhey maar diya” (these people have killed me). Tragically, Tyagi’s final debate was on a show that calls itself “Dangal,” which when literally translated means a wrestling match.

