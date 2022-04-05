Status of russian prisoners in Ukraine

Apollon said: Geneva convention does not fit here. According to Russia there is no war. I quoted the convention text:



"The "detaining power" may choose to accord the individual the rights and privileges of a prisoner of war as described in the Third Geneva Convention, but is not required to do so."



Article 2​

Its irrespective of whether there is a war or isnt one.If a soldier surrenders, and the offer of surrender is accepted by the Ukrainians (which it was), then the Ukrainians are not allowed to execute them as per the geneva convention.Should Ukraine had not accepted the surrender then they couldve executed them. However since they did accept them surrendering, they cannot execute them.Also quote the full geneva convention stance on POW status. Dont just pick and chooseIn addition to the provisions which shall be implemented in peace time, the present Convention shall apply to all cases of declared war or of any other armed conflict which may arise between two or more of the High Contracting Parties, even if the state of war is not recognized by one of them.Article 3In the case of armed conflict not of an international character occurring in the territory of one of the High Contracting Parties, each party to the conflict shall be bound to apply, as a minimum, the following provisions:1. Persons taking no active part in the hostilities, including members of armed forces who have laid down their arms and those placed hors de combat by sickness, wounds, detention, or any other cause, shall in all circumstances be treated humanely, without any adverse distinction founded on race, colour, religion or faith, sex, birth or wealth, or any other similar criteria.To this end the following acts are and shall remain prohibited at any time and in any place whatsoever with respect to the above-mentioned persons:(a) Violence to life and person, in particular murder of all kinds, mutilation, cruel treatment and torture;(b) Taking of hostages;(c) Outrages upon personal dignity, in particular, humiliating and degrading treatment;(d) The passing of sentences and the carrying out of executions without previous judgment pronounced by a regularly constituted court affording all the judicial guarantees which are recognized as indispensable by civilized peoples.2. The wounded and sick shall be collected and cared for.An impartial humanitarian body, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, may offer its services to the Parties to the conflict.The Parties to the conflict should further endeavour to bring into force, by means of special agreements, all or part of the other provisions of the present Convention.