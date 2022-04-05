Status of russian prisoners in Ukraine

Some users here posted videos where captured russians got executed by ukrainian forces and claimed this to be war crimes.
Its not war crimes. Russia denies that there is a war in Ukraine and calls it special military operation. It is illegal in russia to call it a war and punishable up to 15 years prison.
Russia did not declare war on Ukraine and simply attacked. Its forces hold the status of irregular combatants and the geneva convention cant be used on them. Since there is no war according to Russia, its forces cant be prisoners of war. Captured soldiers are thus irregular combatants, similar to ISIS or partisan groups.
The "detaining power" may choose to accord the individual the rights and privileges of a prisoner of war as described in the Third Geneva Convention, but is not required to do so.
Which means Ukraine can take them prisoner or execute them.
