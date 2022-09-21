What's new

Statement of the Former Ambassador of the United States in Saudi Arabia to Hillary Clinton About KSA

1663756123847.jpeg


Interesting reading.

I sincerely hope that KSA will continue to upheld its Islamic and conservative character at its heart despite the many recent reforms in the past decade.

There should always be a different way than the overly globalistic, capitalistic, atheistic, rootless, Godless, degeneracy promoting (LGTB nonsense), uniform cultural Western hegemony even as so far as traditional dress and customs goes, lax laws, parasitic over taxation etc.

Healthy modernisation and progress is a healthy thing and education is crucial, but all this should not necessary usher in some of the negative and destructive effects of it. There should be limits.

KSA is at a more balanced place now but it should not go down the complete Western route, I am afraid that it could be fatal.

EDIT: This is declassified material from February 2010.
 
