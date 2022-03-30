What's new

Statement by US President Biden on Electric Vehicle and Battery Manufacturing Investments in North Carolina

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
24,873
0
18,115
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany

MARCH 29, 2022STATEMENTS AND RELEASES

Today’s announcement that the electric vehicle maker VinFast will build an electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in North Carolina – $4 billion to create more than 7,000 jobs and hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles and batteries – is the latest example of my economic strategy at work. It builds on recent announcements from companies like GM, Ford, and Siemens to invest in America again and create jobs. Our efforts to build a clean energy economy are driving companies to make more in America rebuild our supply chains here at home, and ultimately bring down costs for the American people.

Since taking office, we have implemented an industrial strategy to revitalize domestic manufacturing with create good-paying American jobs, strengthen American supply chains, and supercharge the industries of the future like electric vehicles – and we see that strategy paying off day after day. Last year, I signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build out EV charging infrastructure and brought together the United Autoworkers and automakers at the White House to sign an executive order to get 50% electric vehicle sales share in 2030.

Congress has an opportunity with competitiveness legislation like the Bipartisan Innovation Act to double down on the progress we’ve made rebuilding our industrial base to create more good-paying jobs, make more in America – including semiconductors needed by our auto industry – and lower prices for working families.

www.whitehouse.gov

Statement by President Biden on Electric Vehicle and Battery Manufacturing Investments in North Carolina | The White House

Today’s announcement that the electric vehicle maker VinFast will build an electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in North Carolina – $4
www.whitehouse.gov www.whitehouse.gov
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam’s VinFast to invest $2B in North Carolina EV factory
Replies
3
Views
72
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
Whitmer at the White House: ‘We cannot allow China to outcompete us on chip manufacturing’
Replies
0
Views
169
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Joe Biden says he told Chinese President Xi Jinping it is 'never a good bet to bet against American people'
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
Iñigo
I
beijingwalker
How the U.S. fell behind in lithium, the 'white gold' , China controls over half of the world's lithium processing and refining, 3/4 battery productio
2
Replies
15
Views
805
FairAndUnbiased
F
Viet
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker invests in Israeli fast-charging battery developer
Replies
0
Views
211
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom