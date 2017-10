To present two actual examples of this reality:

Targeting “civilians” or “morale” : This idea centres on the legitimacy of targeting civilians in areas so as to hurt the “morale” of the enemy and/or increase political pressure on particular enemy entities to fall in line with what you want. Therefore, although the indiscriminate targeting of civilians is not allowed under IHL, the law is structured so that a State that targets “enough civilians” with the hope that it would put pressure upon the civilian or military leadership to surrender, would be covered by “military necessity”.

Definition of "terrorism": There is a well-documented problem concerning the definition of "terrorism" under International Law, IHL, and even under domestic laws. The difficulty in defining "terrorism" is in agreeing on a basis for determining when the use of violence (directed at whom, by whom, for what ends) is deemed "legitimate". The current definitions in use have been written by agencies directly associated with governments, and are systematically biased to exclude states from the definition. The most broadly discussed definition is that found in the US Army Manual, and this is carried across in usage in IHL, where "terrorism" is defined as:

use of unlawful violence or threat of unlawful violence to inculcate fear. It is intended to coerce or intimidate governments or societies … [to attain] political, religious, or ideological goals.