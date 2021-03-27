State Of the Art Kohat Sports Complex Near to Completion

zakir Ullah Khan
Kohat Sports Complex Drone Video In 4k State Of the Art Kohat Sports Complex Cricket Stadium
Development of Kohat Sports Complex will cost the provincial government Rs600 million and will be ready for opening within the next Few months, Sports facilities rovided at the Kohat Sports Complex would benefit not only the people of Kohat but also other districts of the south region
