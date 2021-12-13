State land worth Rs. 473 billion recovered from illegal occupations in Punjab - Startup Pakistan - Startups, Technology and Business News From Pakistan BOR (the Board of Revenue) has reclaimed Rs. 473 billion in state land. With the help of deputy commissioners in Sheikhupura and Sahiwal, the BOR reclaimed more than 6 acres of state land worth Rs204.68 million in its most recent drive. Babar Hayat Tarar stated in a statement that unlawful...

BOR (the Board of Revenue) has reclaimed Rs. 473 billion in state land. With the help of deputy commissioners in Sheikhupura and Sahiwal, the BOR reclaimed more than 6 acres of state land worth Rs204.68 million in its most recent drive.Babar Hayat Tarar stated in a statement that unlawful squatters were removed from 6-kanal state land worth Rs4 crore 50 lakh in Sahiwal and 5 acres plus land worth Rs15 crore 96 lakh 80 thousand in Sheikhupura.In a province-by-province drive, he added, roughly one lakh and 88 thousand acres of state land were recovered. According to him, the land is worth Rs 473 billion in total.