What's new

State land worth Rs. 473 billion recovered from illegal occupations in Punjab

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,355
40
21,280
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
BOR (the Board of Revenue) has reclaimed Rs. 473 billion in state land. With the help of deputy commissioners in Sheikhupura and Sahiwal, the BOR reclaimed more than 6 acres of state land worth Rs204.68 million in its most recent drive.

Babar Hayat Tarar stated in a statement that unlawful squatters were removed from 6-kanal state land worth Rs4 crore 50 lakh in Sahiwal and 5 acres plus land worth Rs15 crore 96 lakh 80 thousand in Sheikhupura.

In a province-by-province drive, he added, roughly one lakh and 88 thousand acres of state land were recovered. According to him, the land is worth Rs 473 billion in total.

startuppakistan.com.pk

State land worth Rs. 473 billion recovered from illegal occupations in Punjab - Startup Pakistan - Startups, Technology and Business News From Pakistan

BOR (the Board of Revenue) has reclaimed Rs. 473 billion in state land. With the help of deputy commissioners in Sheikhupura and Sahiwal, the BOR reclaimed more than 6 acres of state land worth Rs204.68 million in its most recent drive. Babar Hayat Tarar stated in a statement that unlawful...
startuppakistan.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom