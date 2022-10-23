State economic zones attract investment proposals worth over $22b: Beza chairman

Black_cats said: "The state-owned economic zones have so far generated over $21.17 billion worth of investment proposals. Besides, some $4 billion have already been invested in the 12 licensed private economic zones of the country." Click to expand...

"Foreign direct investment into Vietnam grew by 16.3 percent from a year earlier to USD 15.4 billion in January-September of 2022". ​

So, the gist of this news can be read in the two half sentences above. $21.75 billion worth of investment proposals, but the actual investment is only a pittance of $4 billion.Guys, please note the FDI volume in Vietnam to compare with the BD FDI. An internet source says:I have read many Western Ambassadors complaining about the bureaucratic tangling and corruption in BEZA or what I don't know. Unless the complaints are handled properly and steps are not taken to solve them, I do not expect any big investment will arrive in BD in many more years to come.BD will remain a gutter country and Vietnam will become another economic tiger country. Our govt people are not serious enough. It is the same with our population.