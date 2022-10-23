What's new

State economic zones attract investment proposals worth over $22b: Beza chairman

ECONOMY

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 01:07 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Photo: TBS

The state-run economic zones – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN), Srihatta Economic Zone, Jamalpur Economic Zone, Maheshkhali Economic Zone and Sabrang Tourism Park – have attracted more than $21.17 billion worth of investment proposals.

The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun disclosed the information during a views exchange meeting organised by the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) in Dhaka on Sunday.

He said, "The present government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has taken many significant steps to develop the economic zones of the country.

"The state-owned economic zones have so far generated over $21.17 billion worth of investment proposals. Besides, some $4 billion have already been invested in the 12 licensed private economic zones of the country."

"Total 29 industries have started commercial production at these zones. Some 61 others are currently under construction.

"Significant foreign investments have come through these zones from various countries including Japan, China, India, Australia, Netherlands, Germany, America, United Kingdom, Singapore, South Korea, and Norway," he added.

ERF President Sharmin Rinvi presided over the event.

www.tbsnews.net

So, the gist of this news can be read in the two half sentences above. $21.75 billion worth of investment proposals, but the actual investment is only a pittance of $4 billion.

Guys, please note the FDI volume in Vietnam to compare with the BD FDI. An internet source says:

"Foreign direct investment into Vietnam grew by 16.3 percent from a year earlier to USD 15.4 billion in January-September of 2022".

I have read many Western Ambassadors complaining about the bureaucratic tangling and corruption in BEZA or what I don't know. Unless the complaints are handled properly and steps are not taken to solve them, I do not expect any big investment will arrive in BD in many more years to come.

BD will remain a gutter country and Vietnam will become another economic tiger country. Our govt people are not serious enough. It is the same with our population.
 

