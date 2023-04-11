State dept to be contacted over 'unjust' moves in Pakistan: US lawmaker

What's new

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

US Congressman Ted Lieu discusses "risks to democracy" in Pakistan with PTI Chairman Imran Khan​

The ties between the United States lawmakers and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan seem to be deepening as the American Congressman Ted W. Lieu held a telephonic conversation with the former prime minister on Monday.

The politician and former military man called Khan and told him that the US State Department's intervention will be sought on matter of Pakistan.


"State Department will be asked to intervene in the unfair moves being made in Pakistan," Lieu said.

Moreover, the two politicians also discussed the alleged risks to democracy and human rights violations in Pakistan.

It may be noted that Lieu is one of the most influential politicians in the country who serves as the vice-chair of the House Democratic Caucus of the Congress. Earlier, he met Pakistani-American democrat Dr Asif, who had connected him with the PTI chairman.


The exchange of words between the two comes a week after US Congressman Brad Sherman's phone call to Khan. The US congressmen and influential figures have been actively in contact with Khan, especially since his party has engaged another lobbying firm in Washington.

The US representative of California’s 32nd congressional district, Brad Sherman, had discussed the Supreme Court's order to conduct the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections with Khan on a phone call last Thursday.

He urged the political parties of Pakistan to abide by the rulings of the apex court, as the ruling alliance refused to implement the top court's verdict on provincial elections.

The US lawmaker reportedly encouraged the PTI chief to obey the rule of law and the verdict of the Supreme Court.

“For democracies to function, the parties must adhere to the rule of law and rulings of the Supreme Court," Sherman had written on Twitter.
"State Department will be asked to intervene in the unfair moves being made in Pakistan," Lieu said.

I am not sure if that will fly in line with Khan's narrative...
 
Xestan said:
Wait, so US ousted Imran Khan and now Imran Khan is asking US for help? Very logical!
This happens all the time but we are unaware, big politicians and leaders calling our PMs, MNAs, Generals, Judges, requesting or ordering them to do something, and Pakistani leadership begging for support and asylum. I bet over small issues our generals and leadership would be making calls all over the world begging for help. This is why favours are returned by staying quiet, allowing drones, toppling governments, delay of cases.

Pakistan is like a poor worker who works to feed his family but people are encouraging him to rebel and stand his ground because he is not getting a break from his employer. But they don't realise the poor man just wants to feed family. Only those with full bellies create big noise.
 
PakAlp said:
This happens all the time but we are unaware, big politicians and leaders calling our PMs, MNAs, Generals, Judges, requesting or ordering them to do something, and Pakistani leadership begging for support and asylum. I bet over small issues our generals and leadership would be making calls all over the world begging for help. This is why favours are returned by staying quiet, allowing drones, toppling governments, delay of cases.

Pakistan is like a poor worker who works to feed his family but people are encouraging him to rebel and stand his ground because he is not getting a break from his employer. But they don't realise the poor man just wants to feed family. Only those with full bellies create big noise.
So, that means Imran Khan lied about the conspiracy? If that was true, why would US want him back? What is he offering in return?
 
White privilege said:
"State Department will be asked to intervene in the unfair moves being made in Pakistan," Lieu said.

I am not sure if that will fly in line with Khan's narrative...
It fits in perfectly. Any interference to support IK is not interference. Any interference to support IK's opposition is clearly wrong. :D
 

