State dept to be contacted over 'unjust' moves in Pakistan: US lawmaker

US Congressman Ted Lieu discusses "risks to democracy" in Pakistan with PTI Chairman Imran Khan​

The ties between the(PTI) Chairman Imran Khan seem to be deepening as the American Congressman Ted W. Lieu held a telephonic conversation with the former prime minister on Monday.The politician and former military man called Khan and told him that the US State Department's intervention will be sought on matter of Pakistan."State Department will be asked to intervene in the unfair moves being made in Pakistan," Lieu said.Moreover, the two politicians also discussed the alleged risks to democracy andIt may be noted that Lieu is one of the most influential politicians in the country who serves as the vice-chair of the House Democratic Caucus of the Congress. Earlier, he met Pakistani-American democrat Dr Asif, who had connected him with the PTI chairman.The exchange of words between the two comes a week after US Congressman Brad Sherman's phone call to Khan. The US congressmen and influential figures have been actively in contact with Khan, especially since his party has engaged anotherThe US representative of California’s 32nd congressional district,, had discussed the Supreme Court's order to conduct the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections with Khan on a phone call last Thursday.He urged the political parties of Pakistan to abide by the rulings of the apex court, as the ruling alliance refused to implement the top court's verdict on provincial elections.The US lawmaker reportedly encouraged the PTI chief to obey the rule of law and the verdict of the Supreme Court.“For democracies to function, the parties must adhere to the rule of law and rulings of the Supreme Court," Sherman had written on Twitter.