State Bank reserves at 7.8BN$, lowest in years

Pakstallion

Apr 5, 2019
It’s clear the rupee appreciation over the week was Daronomics using basically 10 percent of our reserves to appreciate the rupee for just a week. What a joke this government is and what a joke we are for allowing this. Big step down from Reza Baqir. This gov is going head long toward an unnecessary default.
 
SD 10

SD 10

Sep 27, 2019
I am confused!, they said UAE poured 1 billion dollars into psx, they called in investment but if it was really done it would be just another loan but than that would take dollar prices down on its own, but now the reserves have gone low too? so is muftah pouring money from the treasury too? wth is going on?
 
Wood

Wood

Mar 30, 2013
There is no evidence to believe that PKR appreciation is a result of currency manipulation by the SBP. Liquid reserves are always floating and could drop for a number of reasons including the finance of necessary imports to support critical industries or due interest payments. I'm not sure if the audacious claims by PTI supporters are because of a genuine lack of understanding in such matters or a deliberate malintent to promote misinformation against the government :undecided:
 
AZ1

AZ1

Jul 25, 2017
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1557023343127175168
 
SD 10

SD 10

Sep 27, 2019
you have no idea of the history of pmln!
 
Wood

Wood

Mar 30, 2013
I'm aware of the history from previous PLMN rule - as explained by PDF community many times over. But given the current status of reserves, Pakistan does not have the luxury to manipulate with currency. Random tweets and ad-hoc accusations cannot become reality.

.. another deliberate attempt to mischaracterize what I've said earlier on the subject. 🤦‍♂️
 

