State Bank raise the interest rate from 17% to 19%

Pakistan set to raise interest rates in off-cycle review, say investorsBy Ariba Shahid
The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank is set to raise interest rates as early as this week in an off-cycle review, investors said, as the South Asian nation faces pressure to mend its finances while seeking a $1 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.
Market participants in a recent treasury bill auction are expecting at least a 200 basis point increase in the central bank's policy rate, which stands at 17%. The expected increase is based on rates the Pakistan government set in the auction to raise domestic debt.
The government raised 258 billion rupees ($991.54 million) in the auction on Wednesday. The cut-off rates for the three-month, six-month, and 12-month tenors jumped 195 bps, 206 bps, and 184 bps higher than the previous auction.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan accepts another IMF demand to increase interest rate
The policy rate would be jacked up by 200 basis point to take it to 19pc
25 February,2023 12:33 pm
ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan has agreed to raise the interest rate in an off-cycle review by two per cent, as the cash-strapped country faces pressure to mend its finances to secure $1 billion from the International Monetary Fund.
The Ministry of Finance authorities, according to reports, said the agreement was reached in Friday night’s virtual talks with the officials of the global lender.
They said the South Asian country would reach the staff-level agreement with the IMF after resolution of issues in the power sector. The policy rate would be jacked up by 200 basis point to take it to 19pc as it is currently stands at 17pc -- the highest level in 25 years.