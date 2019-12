State Bank of Pakistan reserves up at $10.892bln

This increase is attributed to multilateral and other official inflows including proceeds of $1,300 million received from Asian Development Bank,

Total forex reserves held by the country rose to $17.655 billion

: Foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank improved to $10.892 billion in the week ended December 13, from $9.233 billion a week earlier, it said on Thursday.“SBP- (State Bank of Pakistan) held reserves increased $1,659 million to $10,892.9 million.” the central bank said in a statement.from $16.048 billion. The reserves held by commercial banks, however, fell to $6.762 billion from 6.814 billion.