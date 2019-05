This will now also bring dollar price down and it will also bring inflation down as well.



Dollar price to crash in Pakistan. If you have invested in dollar best time to cash is before May 21 after that it will start to fall and every day you wait you lose. Why?

A. Because high interest rates will restrict PKR supply to buy dollar.

B. High interest rates will give more return than dollar and people will sell this will make dollar price crash

C. High interest rates will restrict people and banks from taking loans and investing in dollar

D. High interest rates will decrease property price and money will flow from dollar to property.

E. More inflow of money from Gulf countries to Pakistan as interest rates there are low.

