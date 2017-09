State Bank of India Counters Amit Shah, Says GDP Growth Slow Down Not Short-term But Real

The bank said that the slowdown was not even transient in nature but was real.





Decline of demand aggravated the problem, the bank said.





The report said that the government's commitment to bring the fiscal deficit down to 3 per cent of GDP (currently 3.2 per cent) must not shackle it.



