Are we really closer to harnessing the power of the sun? The sun is a natural fusion reactor, using stellar nucleosynthesis to transform lighter elements into heavier elements plus energy.



The dense plasma focus device in the LPP Fusion lab in Middlesex, New Jersey.

LPP Fusion

Guided by its own magnetic field, the current forms itself into a thin sheath of tiny filaments; little whirlwinds of hot, electrically-conducting gas called plasma. This sheath of plasma filaments is shown in this animation.

LPP Fusion



JET, the Joint European Torus, is the world's largest operational magnetic confinement plasma physics experiment, located at Culham Centre for Fusion Energy in Oxfordshire, UK.

EFDA-JET