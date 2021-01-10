Senior journalist Shaheen Sehbai reveals that CEO of Broadsheet LLC, London firm that forcibly took away 30 million dollars from Pakistani High Commission UK's account as penalties, has decided to return the money back to the State of Pakistan. He also wishes to work with govt to retrieve more than 100 billion dollars of hidden Pakistani assets abroad.
Interview with Broadsheet CEO with Urdu translation can be watched on journalist Irfan Hashmis YouTube channel:
Another sad day for Patwaris and their liberal allies who sold recent Broadsheet-NAB controversy as their victory to gullible public
@Horus @waz @Zibago @Syed1. @Path-Finder @koolio @ziaulislam @Patriot forever @Morpheus @ghazi52 @Mav3rick @Jungibaaz @Pakistan Space Agency @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @ejaz007 @Tameem @El Sidd @Death Adder
Interview with Broadsheet CEO with Urdu translation can be watched on journalist Irfan Hashmis YouTube channel:
Another sad day for Patwaris and their liberal allies who sold recent Broadsheet-NAB controversy as their victory to gullible public
@Horus @waz @Zibago @Syed1. @Path-Finder @koolio @ziaulislam @Patriot forever @Morpheus @ghazi52 @Mav3rick @Jungibaaz @Pakistan Space Agency @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @ejaz007 @Tameem @El Sidd @Death Adder