Norwegian

Norwegian

Senior journalist Shaheen Sehbai reveals that CEO of Broadsheet LLC, London firm that forcibly took away 30 million dollars from Pakistani High Commission UK's account as penalties, has decided to return the money back to the State of Pakistan. He also wishes to work with govt to retrieve more than 100 billion dollars of hidden Pakistani assets abroad.
Interview with Broadsheet CEO with Urdu translation can be watched on journalist Irfan Hashmis YouTube channel:

Another sad day for Patwaris and their liberal allies who sold recent Broadsheet-NAB controversy as their victory to gullible public 🤣

Path-Finder

Path-Finder

well he is a smart businessman, he returned the money because he can get a share of 100 Billion! Smart move and a great Business deal.
We need da money back maan, ras klat.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Yes. He already tried that once but a corrupt Pakistani General looking for his "cut" derailed everything:
A mysterious general
Ali told Moussavi that people in Pakistan wanted to meet him for themselves, claiming they wanted to “know who he is,” according to Newberger’s letter. Moussavi said that was “nonsense” since he had worked with them for years

“In his view Mr. Ali was being pushed aside by others in Pakistan eager to pursue the Sharif funds in Singapore for themselves,” Newberger wrote.

“After the two draft contracts had been sent to Pakistan, a delegation of Pakistani officials traveled to London for meetings with the British authorities — ironically to discuss anti-corruption law enforcement issues,” the letter continued. “Mr. Moussavi was told of the arrival of the delegation by a ‘Mr. Malek,’ who said he was part of the ‘military investigations’ branch of ISI.”

“Moussavi met Major General ‘Malek,’ as he called himself, in Hampstead on 13 Oct at the Café Rouge,” Newberger wrote. “General Malek was extremely well informed about the entire Broadsheet situation and the two draft agreements, as well as the Sharif funds in Singapore. General Malek told Mr. Moussavi that Broadsheet was ‘wasting its time’ with Mr. Ali because others in the Pakistani Government were now managing the case and could close the deal on the two new agreements.”

“General Malek categorically stated to Mr. Moussavi that Broadsheet could get both agreements signed and enforced — but only if his ‘cut’ was guaranteed,” the letter said.

The general asked: “People are wondering why you should make 25 billion dollars out of the contract we are giving you?” according to the letter, referring to the prime minister’s claim that there could be up to $100 billion in corrupt money tied to former Pakistani officials and Broadsheet’s 25 percent commission.

“Mr. Moussavi stated clearly that the conversation he was pursuing was nothing less than a criminal conspiracy … and that neither he nor Broadsheet could even discuss the matter further under any circumstances, no matter how much money was being offered,” the letter said. “Their meeting ended abruptly and Mr. Moussavi has not spoken to General Malek since.”
dailycaller.com

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan May Release Corrupt Former Prime Minister From Prison To Get His $1 Billion, Lawyer Says

Pakistan may let Nawaz Sharif out of jail in exchange for some of $1 billion in assets found by an anti-corruption firm, the firm says.
Norwegian

Norwegian

Why should they? First corrupt generals, bureaucrats, judges, politicians must stop demanding their "cut" and let Broadsheet LLC retrieve the money through legal means.
Broadsheet LLC was never the problem. They were sincere in their anti corruption efforts. All the problems came from corrupt Pakistanis looking for their cuts in any asset retrieved abroad by the firm.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Norwegian said:
Senior journalist Shaheen Sehbai reveals that CEO of Broadsheet LLC, London firm that forcibly took away 30 million dollars from Pakistani High Commission UK's account as penalties, has decided to return the money back to the State of Pakistan. He also wishes to work with govt to retrieve more than 100 billion dollars of hidden Pakistani assets abroad.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1348044400635604996

Interview with Broadsheet CEO with Urdu translation can be watched on journalist Irfan Hashmis YouTube channel:

Another sad day for Patwaris and their liberal allies who sold recent Broadsheet-NAB controversy as their victory to gullible public 🤣

@Horus @waz @Zibago @Syed1. @Path-Finder @koolio @ziaulislam @Patriot forever @Morpheus @ghazi52 @Mav3rick @Jungibaaz @Pakistan Space Agency @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @ejaz007 @Tameem @El Sidd @Death Adder
Question is how was the money debited.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ziaulislam said:
Question is how was the money debited.
By London High Court order, money in Pakistani High Commission account was frozen and later debited to escrow account of Isle of Man court because Pakistani morons failed to appeal the verdict on time.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

Norwegian

Norwegian

HAIDER said:
watch out, he is Iranian and shia ..... lolz...
Watch out as he also nabbed corrupt Pakistani Admiral Haq and forced him to payback 7 million dollars he stole from national treasury
In the case of Admiral (R) Mansur-ul-Haq, two individuals -- Jamil Ansar and Amir Lodhi – were also involved. Jamil was involved in a transaction which led to the recovery of $7.5million from the admiral from his bank account in Jersey.
Untold story of NAB unfolded by Broadsheet

ISLAMABAD: Before the arbitration judge handed verdict in favor of Broadsheet LLC in a damage suit, the assets recovery firm laid bare one by one anti-corruption claims of the National...
www.thenews.com.pk
 
K

KurtisBrian

thieves terrified their scam of theft will end so they steal more to reward those who play the thieves game. You cannot own something that belongs to somebody else. See the Joo banksters all allying with India?
 
GHALIB

GHALIB

Yahudis want more Muslim money .
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Norwegian said:
By London High Court order, money in Pakistani High Commission account was frozen and later debited to escrow account of Isle of Man court because Pakistani morons failed to appeal the verdict on time.
I am surpised that foreign mission funds can be debited as such
There is some detail we are missing here
This money was probably NAB money rather then foreign mission fund

If it was, we should recall our ambassador
 
B

Bouncer

Norwegian said:
Interview with Broadsheet CEO with Urdu translation can be watched on journalist Irfan Hashmis YouTube channel:
Very very bad translation, not just bad it seems deliberately misleading. And interviewer could have done a lot better. But nonetheless something is better than nothing. Hope someone in Gov and media has the balls to use this interview and name these assholes who were removed from this list of 200.
 
