Start-up hub! Indian start-ups attracted $63 billion investment between 2016 to H1 2020

May 19, 2019
India’s start-up ecosystem has attracted $63 billion between 2016 and H12020, making it the world’s third largest tech start-up hub. With close to 35 unicorns now, the country now boasts a bunch of businesses that are expected to thrive and survive.

Players such as Paytm, Byju’s, Swiggy, Zomato and OYO have each received more than $1 billion from investors, some more than $2 billion, and are among the success stories. Some players have acquired the status of a unicorn without using even $1 billion of capital. While funds have flowed into the food delivery and ed-tech spaces this year, 2019 saw a staggering $20 billion invested, across 1,854 deals.



Cumulatively, the valuation of start-ups that were launched between 2014 and 2019 has touched a little over $60 billion, the report showed. “E-commerce and tech start-ups have shown resilience during Covid fundamentally altering their unit economics to become more sustainable,” Madhur Singhal, MD, Praxis Global Alliance, said.

The data was collated by Praxis and Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association.
 
