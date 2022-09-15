What's new

Start-up Adden Energy Develops EV Battery that Charges in 3 Minutes, Lasts 20 Years

THINK TANK: ANALYST
Start-up Adden Energy Develops EV Battery that Charges in 3 Minutes, Lasts 20 Years

Developed by researchers in the lab of Xin Li, PhD, Associate Professor of Materials Science at Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), the lab-scale coin-cell prototype has achieved battery charge rates as fast as three minutes with over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, with results published in Nature and other journals. It also boasts high energy density and a level of material stability that overcomes the safety challenges posed by some other lithium batteries.

Adden Energy was co-founded in 2021 by Li, along with William Fitzhugh, PhD ’20, and Luhan Ye, PhD ’22, both of whom contributed to the development of the technology as graduate students in Li’s Harvard lab. Fred Hu, PhD ’93, founder and Chairman of Primavera Capital, is also a founder of Adden Energy.


Fast charging over 10,000 cycles: For future electric vehicles, Harvard engineers’ solid-state battery technology points to a leap in performance and reliability

Startup Adden Energy granted technology license from Harvard to scale innovative lithium-metal battery technology for commercial deployment
Adden Energy develops EV battery that charges in 3 minutes

Harvard-backed Adden Energy develops electric vehicle battery that charges in 3 minutes, lasts two decades
Solid state batteries has been around for a long time. Problem is they don't store alot of charge.
 
THINK TANK: ANALYST
casual said:
Solid state batteries has been around for a long time. Problem is they don't store alot of charge.
not with this battery, the power density numbers are impressive . Plus it still retains 82% after 10,000 cycles. It kicks BYD Blade's a$$


The cycling performance of the lithium metal anode paired with a LiNi0.8Mn0.1Co0.1O2 cathode is very stable, with an 82 per cent capacity retention after 10,000 cycles at a 20C rate (8.6 milliamps per centimetre squared) and 81.3 per cent capacity retention after 2,000 cycles at a 1.5C rate (0.64 milliamps per centimetre squared). Our design also enables a specific power of 110.6 kilowatts per kilogram and specific energy up to 631.1 watt hours per kilogram at the micrometre-sized cathode material level.

A dynamic stability design strategy for lithium metal solid state batteries - PubMed

A solid-state electrolyte is expected to suppress lithium (Li) dendrite penetration with high mechanical strength<sup>1-4</sup>. However, in practice it still remains challenging to realise a lithium metal anode for batteries, because micrometre- or submicrometre-sized cracks in ceramic pellets...
