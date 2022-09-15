Start-up Adden Energy Develops EV Battery that Charges in 3 Minutes, Lasts 20 Years

casual said: Solid state batteries has been around for a long time. Problem is they don't store alot of charge. Click to expand...

BYD Blade Gravimetric energy density : 165 Wh/kg (estimation)

: 165 Wh/kg (estimation) BYD Blade prismatic battery cell specs and possibilities (update) - 🔋PushEVs BYD Blade long prismatic battery cell is revolutionary.

A dynamic stability design strategy for lithium metal solid state batteries - PubMed A solid-state electrolyte is expected to suppress lithium (Li) dendrite penetration with high mechanical strength<sup>1-4</sup>. However, in practice it still remains challenging to realise a lithium metal anode for batteries, because micrometre- or submicrometre-sized cracks in ceramic pellets...

not with this battery, the power density numbers are impressive . Plus it still retains 82% after 10,000 cycles. It kicks BYD Blade's a$$The cycling performance of the lithium metal anode paired with a LiNi0.8Mn0.1Co0.1O2 cathode is very stable, with an 82 per cent capacity retention after 10,000 cycles at a 20C rate (8.6 milliamps per centimetre squared) and 81.3 per cent capacity retention after 2,000 cycles at a 1.5C rate (0.64 milliamps per centimetre squared). Our design also enables a specific power of 110.6 kilowatts per kilogram andat the micrometre-sized cathode material level.